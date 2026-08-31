How Raiders' Mendoza Can Continue To Improve After Preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially done with all of their preseason games, which means they just have to wait about two weeks before the 2026 NFL regular season kicks off. It's an exciting time to be a part of Raider Nation, as there's a lot to look forward to this season.

The debut of their new head coach, Klint Kubiak , fresh off a Super Bowl victory. A new quarterback, which gives them a much higher ceiling than last season. All of that while they have a franchise quarterback waiting in the wings, developing, with Kirk Cousins taking the snaps to start the season.

Week 3 Preseason Grade

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tyler Sullivan writes for CBS Sports , and he graded each rookie quarterback based on their performance in the final week of the preseason. Despite Fernando Mendoza throwing an interception against the San Francisco 49ers, he earned an A grade because there's no rush to get him on the field.

"Similar to his pick-six against Houston, Mendoza's interception came on a play-action play where he was under center. The ball was too high for his intended target, was tipped, and hauled in by the Niners. Given that Mendoza had little experience working under center in college, it's not surprising to see those growing pains," Sullivan said.

Right into Bethune's hands 🙌



📺: KPIX pic.twitter.com/qf1jq1StLX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2026

I think play-action will be one of Mendoza's biggest strengths in the NFL, but he'll need to get accustomed to it. He took a minuscule number of snaps under center in college, so if he's going to struggle with it in the NFL, it's preferable that he gets that chance in the preseason, where the stakes are much lower.

I hope Cousins performs adequately in his reunion with Kubiak; if he doesn't, there will be external pressure from the media to let the rookie play. Based on his preseason performances as a whole, it's safe to say Kubiak made the right choice in getting an experienced signal-caller to lead the offense.

Growing Pains

#Raiders CB Eric Stokes on Fernando Mendoza:



"The back shoulder throws are a killer ... He's just growing, day by day, to where you can see it in his play, talk, and confidence. He's not making the same mistake twice." pic.twitter.com/CY0PtxK2HO — SleeperRaiders (@SleeperRaiders) August 23, 2026

I believe an A grade is completely justified because the mistakes he's making are only for the betterment of his long-term development. The preseason is already over, and all Mendoza has to worry about now is improving week by week and being attentive on the sideline.

Even if he isn't getting snaps on the field, there's a lot he can learn by just observing the offense from the sideline, which will help him when he eventually becomes their starter.