Pressing Questions Still Looming Over Raiders' Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have an argument to be the most improved team in the NFL heading into next season. They addressed the majority of their needs in the preseason, and it finally feels like this franchise is on an upward trajectory.

They've been stuck in the mud for a long time, and Raider Nation finally has some hope to hold on to. Even though they've added plenty of talent to their roster, there are still some areas with glaring question marks. What are the Raiders' biggest questions heading into 2026?

Who Will Be WR1?

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The Raiders may have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the league, rivaled by the Miami Dolphins. This team lacks a clear star to pass the ball to other than Brock Bowers. The best bet for who will be leading their receiving room by season's end is likely Tre Tucker or Jalen Nailor, but unless they break out, they're not exactly star material.

They have who they have for next season, and I don't think that'll change. The real question is what happens for 2027. Fernando Mendoza will presumably be the starter, and they'd have stars at each offensive position if they got him a true primary wide receiver.

Will It Be Enough?

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One of the biggest reasons why the Raiders earned the first overall pick to draft Mendoza is that they had an egregious offensive line. Klint Kubiak made sure to invest heavily in their offensive line this season, but will it be enough?

There's no doubt Tyler Linderbaum is talented, and a healthy Kolton Miller will work wonders for them, but I'd hesitate to call them a good offensive line. Spencer Buford and DJ Glaze don't give me much confidence that teams won't get success rushing the passer, especially with quarterbacks who aren't particularly mobile.

Franchise Quarterback?

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza's development determines the Raiders' future. Kubiak can assemble as much talent offensively as he chooses, but it becomes moot if Mendoza can't take advantage of it. This is by far the biggest question looming over the Raiders franchise at the moment, and it's very possible it won't even get answered this season.

I think it's a good thing for Las Vegas to let Mendoza sit to start his rookie season; there's no reason to rush him out on the field and potentially damage his development. He'd better hope Mendoza is the same calculated player who led the Indiana Hoosiers to an undefeated season, or, for the second time in franchise history, the Raiders used a first overall pick on a quarterback who didn't pan out.