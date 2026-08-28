Raider Nation Embraces Patience As Fernando Mendoza Completes Preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders concluded their 2026 preseason on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

After starting Fernando Mendoza in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, head coach Klint Kubiak elected to go with Kirk Cousins and the rest of the starters in the preseason finale. Cousins' night ended after two productive drives before Mendoza took over. Here is how social media reacted to Mendoza's performance.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo (59) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza's Opening Drive Interception

The rookie quarterback started with a six-yard completion to Jalen Nailor. On the next play, Mendoza was a tad off on a high throw to Nailor on an in-cutting route, which bounced off the receiver's hands for an interception. The velocity was impressive, but it was a throw into a tight window with three defenders around.

Fernando Mendoza and these INTs aren’t helping my agenda #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rqt4poAGBa — Michael (@MichaelDSebast) August 28, 2026

The best of times and the worst of times for Fernando Mendoza.



Jalen Nailor plucks a pass out of the air with one hand, than a deflected pass goes into the hands of Tatum Bethune for an interception. — Derek Hegna (@DerekHegna) August 28, 2026

The interception on the stat sheet won't look good, but again, fans should not read too much into that. Mendoza is a rookie quarterback trying to find his footing in the NFL.

Mendoza, Raiders’ Offense Fails To Lift Off on Second Drive

After a run for no gain and a failed back-shoulder pass to Malik Benson, the No. 1 overall pick was sacked due to a missed assignment up front. Las Vegas would go three-and-out and punt.

Anyone giving up on Fernando Mendoza three games into the preseason should stop watching football.



It takes time for a rookie quarterback to get familiar with the West Coast scheme.



Mendoza played only two snaps under center all last season at Indiana. There’s no doubt in my… — Shaan (@ShaanS7_) August 28, 2026

Niners go three and out after Jordan James fails to pick up the first down.



Fernando Mendoza needs to get something going after two lackluster drives. — Harry Leader (@harry_leader73) August 28, 2026

There wasn't much Mendoza could do on this drive, as the first two plays put the Raiders in a third-and-10, and pressure right up the middle blew up the entire play.

Offensive Struggles Continue

For those who have called for Mendoza to start over Cousins to begin the season, Thursday night was the perfect example that the rookie still needs time to acclimate to the NFL. The Raiders' offense continued to stall on Mendoza's third drive.

Fernando Mendoza needs to sit behind Kirk and learn for a year — Henny Omega (@CamronSanto) August 28, 2026

Fernando Mendoza shouldn’t start until week 12 in my opinion. let him start vs. the Browns before the bye week.



bye week: go over the good and bad in film



following the bye week:



3 straight home games vs. the Chargers, Broncos and Titans. have him settle in at home. #Raiders — J💲 (@2slickjordan) August 28, 2026

If anything has been apparent over the last two weeks, it's that Las Vegas' second-unit offensive line is subpar, to say the least.

Mendoza Delivers Two-Minute Drive

Mendoza had one more opportunity to produce something worthwhile in the first half. The rookie quarterback completed 3-of-4 passes for 20 yards. A 19-yard pass interference penalty was the catalyst for Las Vegas maneuvering into field goal range.

I think more than anything about Fernando Mendoza himself, the Raiders preseason finale puts the emphasis on Las Vegas’ need for more weapons long-term.



With Jeremiah Smith, Charlie Becker, and Cam Coleman on the board potentially next cycle, they’ll have options early on. — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) August 28, 2026

In four drives Fernando Mendoza went 5/9 (3 of those on final drive) for 38 yards and an INT and was sacked twice.



The 2nd team OL didn’t help him much but definitely plenty to learn from this tape. He’s figuring out what he can and cannot do. #Raiders — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) August 28, 2026

In the first half, Mendoza completed 5-of-9 passes for 38 yards and one interception, while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.

Kubiak Gives Mendoza Opportunity After Halftime

Due to the lackluster performance in the first half, Kubiak gave Mendoza another opportunity to gain invaluable experience for his development. The opening drive of the second half began with a nifty nine-yard run, evading a defender with a spin move.

With no other option, Fernando Mendoza spin move to fake out a defender for a seven-yard gain — Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) August 28, 2026

However, Mendoza and the offense continued to struggle. The offensive line struggled to hold up in protection, so Mendoza was forced to throw quick passes.

I’m playing Fernando Mendoza the rest of this game if I’m the Raiders lol. He needs the reps, especially if Cousins starts the season — Emir (@zayn792) August 28, 2026

In conclusion, Mendoza wrapped up his night completing 7-of-14 passes for 57 yards and one interception.