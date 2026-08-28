Raider Nation Embraces Patience As Fernando Mendoza Completes Preseason
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The Las Vegas Raiders concluded their 2026 preseason on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
After starting Fernando Mendoza in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, head coach Klint Kubiak elected to go with Kirk Cousins and the rest of the starters in the preseason finale. Cousins' night ended after two productive drives before Mendoza took over. Here is how social media reacted to Mendoza's performance.
Mendoza's Opening Drive Interception
The rookie quarterback started with a six-yard completion to Jalen Nailor. On the next play, Mendoza was a tad off on a high throw to Nailor on an in-cutting route, which bounced off the receiver's hands for an interception. The velocity was impressive, but it was a throw into a tight window with three defenders around.
The interception on the stat sheet won't look good, but again, fans should not read too much into that. Mendoza is a rookie quarterback trying to find his footing in the NFL.
Mendoza, Raiders’ Offense Fails To Lift Off on Second Drive
After a run for no gain and a failed back-shoulder pass to Malik Benson, the No. 1 overall pick was sacked due to a missed assignment up front. Las Vegas would go three-and-out and punt.
There wasn't much Mendoza could do on this drive, as the first two plays put the Raiders in a third-and-10, and pressure right up the middle blew up the entire play.
Offensive Struggles Continue
For those who have called for Mendoza to start over Cousins to begin the season, Thursday night was the perfect example that the rookie still needs time to acclimate to the NFL. The Raiders' offense continued to stall on Mendoza's third drive.
If anything has been apparent over the last two weeks, it's that Las Vegas' second-unit offensive line is subpar, to say the least.
Mendoza Delivers Two-Minute Drive
Mendoza had one more opportunity to produce something worthwhile in the first half. The rookie quarterback completed 3-of-4 passes for 20 yards. A 19-yard pass interference penalty was the catalyst for Las Vegas maneuvering into field goal range.
In the first half, Mendoza completed 5-of-9 passes for 38 yards and one interception, while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.
Kubiak Gives Mendoza Opportunity After Halftime
Due to the lackluster performance in the first half, Kubiak gave Mendoza another opportunity to gain invaluable experience for his development. The opening drive of the second half began with a nifty nine-yard run, evading a defender with a spin move.
However, Mendoza and the offense continued to struggle. The offensive line struggled to hold up in protection, so Mendoza was forced to throw quick passes.
In conclusion, Mendoza wrapped up his night completing 7-of-14 passes for 57 yards and one interception.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.