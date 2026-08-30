Why Raiders Fans Shouldn't Obsess Over Lack of QB Decision

The Las Vegas Raiders concluded their 2026 preseason on Thursday night with an 18-12 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Several storylines emerged from that game, including Fernando Mendoza's performance . While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Klint Kubiak was reluctant to name a starting quarterback.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I still don't think we need to name anybody," Kubiak said. "We have a lot to talk about at a lot of positions, so we want to watch the film and talk about everything as a staff."

"He needs another three preseason games," Kubiak said of Mendoza. "All those rookies do, and now that the season's starting, the practice reps get smaller, and that's just life. But us as coaches, we've got to get them ready to play, keep developing them."

Why This Decision Is Inevitable

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not naming a starting quarterback after the final week of preseason may be a head-scratcher for fans of the Silver and Black, and may stir speculation that Mendoza could steal the job. However, you shouldn't read too much into this.

Kirk Cousins will be the Week 1 starter. As Kubiak stated, Mendoza could use more preseason reps. While the rookie quarterback clearly has more velocity and better arm talent than Cousins, it's apparent that Mendoza needs to improve in several areas. Mendoza had some speed bumps, operating almost exclusively with the second-string offense, which exposed its glaring weaknesses along the offensive line. However, the Indiana product needs to sit and learn.

Again, that's not a problem. There's no reason to rush Mendoza onto the field when the team has a veteran quarterback who has operated in a Kubiak-adjacent system throughout his career. This is a rebuilding year for Las Vegas, and handling Mendoza's development correctly includes sitting him for as long as possible.

Additionally, this offense isn't fully equipped to support a rookie quarterback. There are certainly promising pieces, with Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Linderbaum, Kolton Miller, Mike Washington Jr., among others, but the wide receiver corps is a work in progress. Las Vegas' front office has orchestrated impressive moves in free agency and the draft, vastly improving the roster, but this construction is far from done.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) fakes a handoff to running back Dylan Laube (23) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the years, we've seen organizations fail their young signal callers by throwing them into the fire prematurely. We have heard repeatedly from the front office and coaching staff that sitting Mendoza is the preferred plan and that it should remain the course of action.