Why Raiders Newcomer Taron Johnson Faces Immediate Challenges

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek is deliberate with his approach to roster building. There's a reason for every move he makes, and it has propelled the team toward a place where wins could become more frequent in 2026.

The Raiders spent the offseason rebuilding their defense, starting with pass rushers Kwity Paye and Keyron Crawford. They then went to the core at linebacker with quality additions in former Georgia Bulldogs teammates Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. Finally, the secondary received a youthful facelift in the NFL Draft with four defensive backs selected, and suddenly, Las Vegas has better depth and a high ceiling on defense.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is great news for first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. Yet, some challenges in the secondary will be resolved during training camp this summer. Just before the start of the legal tampering period, Spytek traded for former Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Taron Johnson and, in one fell swoop, drafted his potential replacement in the second round, Treydan Stukes.

Johnson Facing Immediate Challenge to His Starting Role

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson, who stood out with his veteran savviness, versatility, and flexibility during organized training activities, will be in a fight almost all summer and potentially throughout the regular season to keep his starting job, and it won't be easy for either player to fight for it.

Johnson is, again, a former All-Pro and was a pillar for the Bills' defense for the last eight years at nickel. He would rotate to safety, play on the perimeter, and defend the run with excellent discipline and tackling ability in the box. Under Leonard, the same should be expected.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no reason why a healthy Johnson can replicate a similar season with a full slate of games on the field in 2026. Even if that is the case, the Raiders will likely want to have Stukes on the field as much as possible. The talent is evident in the Top 40 selection from Arizona; he has a path of his own in becoming a key figure for Leonard's unit this season.

Stukes can do everything Johnson can, but is five years younger and a much better athlete. That is a difficult talent to keep off the field unless Leonard plans to use Stukes at single high, playing the vertical deep zone, and keeping the middle of the field closed.

Johnson Remains Important Piece to Raiders 2026 Success

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) drops a pass as Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) defends in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This puts Johnson under enormous pressure to prove his worth right away for the Raiders—they did, in fact, trade for him just as the legal-tampering period got underway. I don't get the indication that Leonard will start a rookie right away unless Jermod McCoy is cleared for action ahead of Week 1, so it seems Johnson is safe for now. Nonetheless, the pressure remains.

This is what the Raiders want: competition across every sector of the roster, and they accomplished that this offseason. Johnson and Stukes will fight for playing time, but it is Johnson with the most to lose in what could be a challenging summer.