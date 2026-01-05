The Implications of Raiders Landing No. 1 Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders, despite the victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, have secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It was a brutal and largely uncompetitive season for the Raiders, and organizational changes are expected as a result of a season with fewer than five wins. General Manager John Spytek and owner Tom Brady have work to do.

Fortunately for that crew, they have the first crack at the draft. Controlling the order and having the rest of the league at your beck and call is a good feeling.

What are some of the biggest implications of the Raiders landing the top selection in the draft?

The Raiders now hold the No. 1 overall pick

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First and foremost, the Raiders have the first chance to land who they believe to be the best player in the class. For many, that player is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

A Cal transfer who has propelled the Hoosiers into the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and helped them take down Alabama in the first round, Mendoza has a great chance to go No. 1 overall to the Raiders.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Raiders decide on Mendoza, they create a Geno Smith problem for themselves. If Las Vegas decides to move on from its starter, they take on an $18.5 million cap hit by cutting him on or prior to June 1.

A team acquiring Smith would take on his entire $26 million cap hit, so there may not be many teams willing to eat that contract to bring him in as a starter.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza would not enter the best situation, so the Raiders would need to use their $100+ million in cap space to surround him with talent so he can thrive.

If the Raiders don’t want to take a quarterback with their top selection and instead want to trade down and acquire more talent that way, they have that choice.

Trading down?

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A team like the New York Jets, which has the second overall pick, could be more desperate for a franchise quarterback and may be willing to use the draft capital it got from the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades to move up a spot.

The Jets might not be the only suitors, either. The Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns all might also be looking for a quarterback.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders did not enjoy the 2025 season, but controlling the entire draft is a solid consolation prize. Everything is at their fingertips, and the next three months will be hard work for the organization.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders' offseason.