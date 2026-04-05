The Importance of Raiders C Tyler Linderbaum is Already Evident

The Las Vegas Raiders came out swinging in free agency, handing center Tyler Linderbaum a record contract for an interior offensive lineman. Linderbaum has barely missed any games in his four seasons in the league. His performance has established him as one of the league's best centers.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Linderbaum's Importance

The Raiders paid Linderbaum nearly $10 million more per year than the next highest center. It was a message heard loud and clear around the league and by Linderbaum. Las Vegas likely could have signed him for less than they did, they fact that they willingly overpaid speaks volumes.

Las Vegas will soon draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but they cannot put him behind the same offensive line that took the field in 2025. Linderbaum was the first and most significant addition to the offensive line. His arrival should help solidify the line, with many of the starting positions figured out.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

“He touches the ball on every play, makes the line calls, he calls protections, he calls directions, he makes dummy calls, he's the leader of the whole operation, touches the ball before the quarterback gets it. He's going to be leading meetings when the coaches aren't there. So, what stands out about him is just obviously the film that he's put on is exceptional,” Kubiak said.

“He was a really, really talented college player that's gotten better as a pro. Love his play style. He's physical, he's nasty, plays through the echo of the whistle, finishes games, has been on a winning team, so we're trying to bring winners to the Raiders so that we can be on that level and go win playoff games."

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) snaps the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Raiders' plan of ushering in a new era of football, expectations, and results will depend on their ability to improve along the line of scrimmage. Las Vegas has regularly been beaten by opponents where it matters most. Linderbaum should help with that, along with an improved overall roster.

Offensive linemen often get overlooked, but the Raiders' nearly 30 losses in the past two seasons was largely due to poor offensive line play. Las Vegas handed Linderbaum the contract that they did, because him setting the tone will revitalize the entire offense, not just the offensive line.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

For all the plans the Raiders' front office has for Mendoza and the team as a whole, the success or failure of those plans will largely depend on Linderbaum. He was given a record payday, becuase he has that much potential to change the Raiders' offense and their future.

By adding Linderbaum and drafting Mendoza, the Raiders will have quickly addressed two of their biggest positional issues over the past three seasons. Mendoza's importance goes without saying, but he cannot block for himself. The Raiders' supporting cast must step up, starting with Linderbaum.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images