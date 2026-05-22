Inside the Raiders' Starting Offensive Line During OTAs and What It Means

The Las Vegas Raiders were the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. Their offense could not protect the quarterback nor establish a strong run game behind their top-10 overall running back, Ashton Jeanty. Their defense had its moments, but struggled for the majority of the season in one of the worst seasons in the Raiders' franchise history.

Their fortunes are now hopeful after an offseason that invested in both sides of the ball, including the offensive line , which saw three new additions up front through the NFL Draft and free agency. With Raiders OTAs well underway in Las Vegas, we're getting our first look at the potential offensive line heading into the summer, and the starting lineup is what many expected.

The Projected Starting Offensive Line for the Raiders Is Confirmed

Raiders OL to begin practice:



LT Kolton Miller

LG Spencer Burford

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Jackson Powers-Johnson

RT DJ Glaze — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 20, 2026

In OTAs, you will rarely see rookies getting the first-team reps in practices, having just been drafted weeks prior. That's the case here for third-round pick Trey Zuhn III, who can play any of the five spots along the offensive line. Former 49ers guard Spencer Burford and big-ticket center and new addition Tyler Linderbaum began practice the other day as the starting left guard and center, respectively.

Linderbaum did receive high praise from veteran left tackle Kolton Miller, who said it has been great to have him, especially in a new offensive scheme:

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I love it, you know? Tyler [Linderbaum] has been great," Miller said. "He just gelled right in. Great guy. Love working with him, and we have our rookies, and everyone's working real hard and getting the most out of what we can for OTAs. It’s been real great."

I do ponder about the Raiders' depth, not because it's bad, but the youth is intriguing. Zuhn, Caleb Rogers, Dalton Wagner, and Jordan Meredith all have the capabilities to make runs in their respective spots, such as guard and right tackle. Glaze certainly had his ups and downs, but it would be hard to unseat him at any point this summer unless Zuhn or Wagner turn in amazing camps.

Transition Flaws Are to Be Expected for the Raiders Offensive Line

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders must continue to invest in the offensive line, especially after drafting Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in April. Protecting and putting the best players around him is vital to his success. I do see a transition for the Raiders this offseason and during the regular season as they adjust to head coach Klint Kubiak's wide/outside zone blocking system, which requires adjustments in technique.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Everyone has their techniques and things we’re learning this year," Miller said. "So, again, just gotta put in the work and getting everyone on the same page. But the process has been going really great so far. It's been like very good."

Within this system, the sack total should decrease by a decent margin, but this is far from a terrific unit. Jackson Powers-Johnson needs a big Year 3 to avoid being a trade deadline casualty. What happens next for everyone else will have to wait until the whistle blows to kick off the 2026 regular season.