The Innate Advantage the Raiders Have in Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, in what is the first stop of their two-week road trip to end the season. The Eagles are reeling after an inexcusable loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Raiders have a chance to make it hurt even worse.

The Eagles are 1-2 against the AFC West this season, with their only win being against the Kansas City Chiefs. Geno Smith suffered a shoulder injury in their loss to the Denver Broncos , which means Kenny Pickett is more likely than not to start for the Raiders. What can Pickett do to succeed against the team he won a Super Bowl with?

Sweet Revenge

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While Pickett didn't have much of an impact in the Eagles' championship run, he did practice against them as their backup quarterback. He even played a couple of snaps in the Super Bowl once the Eagles ballooned their lead to the point of no return.

That should mean he has an innate advantage against the team, even if their personnel is different than the players he practiced against last season. At the very least, it was recent enough that he should know which coverages and blitz packages they send his way. He should be able to diagnose the pressure and act accordingly.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In all honesty, the Raiders should be looking to lose every game from here on out. It'll improve their chances of getting the 1st overall pick, and they'll clinch it with a loss to the New York Giants, who they play in three weeks.

However, their offense is better under Pickett. They showed that as he went down the field and led two scoring drives against the Broncos' defense. It'll still be a hard task to beat the Eagles, even when their stock is at an all-time low, but I believe Pickett can pull it off.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What killed the Eagles were big plays, and if there was any player to create big plays for the Raiders' offense, it's Brock Bowers. He didn't see many targets with the limited time Kenny played against the Broncos, but they can improve their connection this week leading up to the game.

If the Raiders are gonna pull this upset on the road, it's going to be because of Bowers. They were also getting destroyed by the Chargers' run game, so if Ashton Jeanty can climb out of his recent slump, it'll go a long way.

