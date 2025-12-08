Revealing Raiders' New Clear Rooting Interest Moving Forward

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 1 - 6 at home after their most recent loss. Despite them starting off the game with a touchdown to Brock Bowers, that would be the last time they scored until late in the 4th quarter.

The Denver Broncos completed the divisional sweep and won this game handily after struggling with the Raiders earlier in the year. However, it's not all doom and gloom for Raider Nation , as there is a massive positive to be taken away from their Week 14 loss.

The Path to 1st Overall

According to Tankathon, the Raiders are now projected to land the 2nd overall pick after all that went down in Week 14. This was the best-case scenario for the Raiders, as the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints pulled off improbable victories to hurt their draft stock.

The Titans had the first overall pick locked up, but after their win against the Cleveland Browns, they're now tied with the Raiders and New York Giants with a record of 2 - 11. The Raiders couldn't have asked for a better result, and the best is yet to come.

Controlling Their Destiny

The Raiders' final four games go as follows: on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, on the road against the Houston Texans, then at home against the Giants, followed by their last game of the season, a home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their seven-game losing streak has a chance to balloon to an eleven-game losing streak to end the season, and that's something they should be looking to pull off. The best part about their schedule is that they get to go head-to-head with their direct competition for the first overall pick, which means they control their destiny on how the 2026 NFL draft will play out.

All of those teams are better than the Raiders, with the only game that could be interesting being their matchup against the Giants. They have no incentive to win that, as that would be giving up the 1st overall pick to the Giants or the Titans if they continue to lose.

It's never a good thing to want to actively lose, but the Raiders would be setting themselves back tremendously if they don't realize what's at stake. Obtaining the first overall pick gives them so much flexibility on their future, and would go a long way toward digging out of the hole they've buried themselves in.

