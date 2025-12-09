Inside the Raiders’ Search for Stability at Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have to have a clear plan for what they are going to do at the quarterback position after this season is over. But they cannot do that without evaluating the whole quarterback room.

The front office and coaches know what they are getting from Geno Smith. They have seen what he is doing this season and will have to decide on him. The other two quarterbacks they have to see are backups Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell.

A move at the quarterback position is one they should have made a long time ago. Smith has not had his best stuff, and there were clearly times when the game was out of hand, and they could have brought in Pickett. Well, we saw Pickett come in in Week 14 against the Broncos late in the second half after Smith went down with an injury. Pickett showed why the Raiders should let him start in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders Need to Start Kenny Pickett

Pickett came in and drove the team down the field and scored a touchdown. It could tell the difference. When he was pressured, he was able to get outside the pocket and extend plays and find his weapons down the field. He looked comfortable in the offense, and it comes as no surprise because Pickett was a former first-round pick and has started a lot of games in the league. Starting him next week makes all the sense in the world.

Then you come to O'Connell. That is another quarterback you could take a look at if Pickett is not the one you want to start. O'Connell has fully recovered from an injury that he suffered in the preseason. O'Connell is in his third season with the Raiders, and he has started games. Seeing what he can do with more experience under his belt is something the Raiders could look at here as well.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This will all be crucial because the Raiders are likely to draft a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. That leads the Raiders to put a plan together for that new rookie quarterback. They could let him sit for a season, and they have two quarterbacks that could be the starting next season, and let the rookie learn before they throw him in there. Or they could let the rookie start right away and have a valuable backup option. That has become a critical part of the NFL over the last few years.

