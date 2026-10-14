Raiders Game Review: 3 Takeaways From Week 5 Blowout Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders lost in horrific fashion as they were demolished by the New England Patriots, 45-17, in what can only be considered a humbling experience for head coach Klint Kubiak and his team.

The Raiders did have some good moments, including the debut of their highly anticipated rookie quarterback and another great performance from tight end Brock Bowers. I decided to give this game a second look (yes, I am a brave soul) and wanted to share three observations from this game that fans should want to read about.

What To Make of Fernando Mendoza’s Debut

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' No. 1 overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft played his first regular-season snaps on Sunday against the Patriots as the score was already well out of hand for any comeback attempt. Mendoza finished his lone drive completing six passes (technically seven passes after half of Malik Benson's foot stepped out of bounds) on eight attempts for 48 yards on nine dropbacks.

Mendoza was impressive . I loved the three-level accuracy he displayed while making sure he worked left to right and vice versa in his progressions, making mostly good reads and being evasive on a quick pressure from the Patriots, which allowed him to navigate the pocket and find Dylan Laube for a quick completion and yards after the catch. Mendoza had a touchdown to Tre Tucker on the second & 10 following Benson's incompletion but opted for his first read.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does this performance say that Kirk Cousins should be benched soon? No; however, I do think that if Cousins has rough performances against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in the next two weeks, the calls for No. 15 will be not only significant but loud across the board.

Brock Bowers is Elite

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a pass along the sideline against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last three games have shown me exactly why Brock Bowers is the best tight end in football and one of the best overall skill position players in the game. You might ask yourself how Bowers can come down with some of the incredible passes thrown his way, and it's pretty simple, if you ask me.

Bowers is gifted with excellent hand-eye coordination to track the ball into his mitts, while using awesome play strength at the catch point to corral and maintain the ball through the catch. His concentration to haul in contested catches is second to none.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a thirteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers also pairs this with the speed of a wide receiver and the quickness to create both vertical separation and generate yards after the catch, and to win at the top of routes and break them off with snappy movements for his size. Until someone can slow him down, Bowers is the No. 1 tight end and wide receiver on the roster and arguably their best player not named Maxx Crosby.

‘Welcome to the NFL’ Moments for Masses, Stukes

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) catches a thirty-four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough day for the Raiders' two rookies at cornerback and safety. Hezekiah Masses only played 20 snaps as defensive coordinator Rob Leonard worked veteran Darien Porter into the lineup.

Masses didn't have an outright terrible game; I thought he did a good job with some of his press technique to stay step for step with no false steps, though physicality can get to him still— he doesn’t have the big frame to handle that religiously. However, on a Romeo Doubs reception he allowed, Masses was a step slower both to react to the break and to drive to the catch point, allowing a chunk play underneath.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the touchdown to Kyle Williams, No. 18 froze Masses with a false step, who simply lacked the recovery speed to get back to the hip pocket to make a play on the ball. Two rough reps out of 20, but all were notable and important.

As for Treydan Stukes, he may have had the worst game of his young career. On the wide-open touchdown from Demario Douglas, there was a miscommunication about who would pick up the post on the drive concept (outside dig, inside post), which was Stukes responsibility. Stukes was also a tick late in matching Efton Chism III in man coverage on a dig pattern, while the fourth-down conversion to Hunter Henry was allowed by widening too much on the motion against the angle route.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, better days are ahead for Stukes and Masses. I wouldn't be too concerned about their latest performances; the Patriots had a good game plan and executed well against this young defense.