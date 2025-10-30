The Offensive Adjustments the Raiders Badly Need to Make
Tyler Lockett will reunite with Geno Smith in Las Vegas under Pete Carroll, as the Las Vegas Raiders look more like the Seattle Seahawks every week. This may be the change the Raiders offense needed to get going, as a familiar receiver should settle Smith and the Raiders' passing attack.
Jakobi Meyers' days as a Raider are limited, as it's only a matter of time before he's traded to his next team. On top of all this movement, Brock Bowers is trending upwards and may be available for their week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. How will their offensive adjustments affect their game plan?
PFF Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his power rankings based on the results of week 8. The Raiders didn't have any movement due to them being on their bye week, but they can climb up the rankings significantly with a win over the Jaguars.
"Heading into a bye week after a 31-0 loss can never be a good thing, but equally, it might have been the perfect time for the 2-5 Raiders. The offense continues to underwhelm, sitting 30th in EPA per play, while the defense places 22nd. A coach of Pete Carroll’s stature absolutely deserves ample time to turn the ship around, but the results of this magnitude have come out of the blue. Can the Raiders bounce back against the Jaguars in Week 9?", said Valentine.
Moving forward, the Raiders have to better utilize their offensive weapons. Meyers is likely gone after this week, so the clear number one option should be Bowers. He's shown the Raiders what he can do when he's fed the ball consistently. If they want to recreate some of the magic he had in his rookie season, he needs to be Smith's first target.
Unlike in Bower's rookie season, he isn't the only star on the offensive side of the ball. Ashton Jeanty has to see more carries as the Raiders exit their bye week. I understand load management and not wanting to get too much tread on his tires early, but he's an offensive machine; they should let him create for himself more often and give him opportunities to shine.
