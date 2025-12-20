What Jakobi Meyers' Deal With Jaguars Says About Raiders

Coming into the season, the Las Vegas Raiders had their clear No. 1 wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers. Meyers was coming off the best season of his career, where he had his first 1,000-yard receiving season, and the stat that was very impressive for Meyers was the one it showed he did not drop one pass all last season.

Meyers was also looking to get a contract extension with the Silver and Black coming into this season, but the Raiders did not give him one.

Meyers then requested a trade from the team. But Meyers handled it like a pro that he is. He did not sit out practices, games, or anything to put the team and his teammates in a bad position where they would not be seeing him on the field.

That is what you usually see when a player is looking for a new deal. Meyers instead was at training camp all season and played in games with the Raiders this season. Then, the move finally came just before the trade deadline this season.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) practices before the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

All we heard was that Meyers wanted an extension that was too much money in the Raiders' eyes. Now we know that was not the case at all. The Raiders traded Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth and sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Meyers, since the first game he played in Jacksonville, has helped that team and been a huge part of making that offense better.

Earlier this week, the Jaguars gave Meyers the extension that he has been looking for.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Jagaurs have agreed to terms with WR Jakobi Meyers on a three-year extension worth $60M with $40M guaranteed, per me and Tom Pelissero.

The deal was done by Brandon Parker of Vaynersports. Jax locks in a player they traded for earlier this season," said National Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Raiders Should of Got this Deal Done With Meyers

It was a mistake for the Raiders not to extend Meyers for the deal he got. It is a team-friendly deal, and it would have kept a true No. 1 wide receiver with the Silver and Black. That will now be another need this team will have going into this upcoming offseason.

You are not going to find another receiver like Meyers. Most receivers will be looking for more money than Meyers, who are not No. 1 receivers in the NFL.

