Why the Raiders Are the Early Losers of Jakobi Meyers Trade

Coming into the season, the Las Vegas Raiders had a true No. 1 wide receiver. That was receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers was coming off his best season a year ago and was coming into this season looking to build off that.

Meyers with the Raiders meant some great years with the team and he was coming into his own and showing why he is a No. 1 wide receiver in this league. Meyers was looking to come into this season with the Raiders and make this team better as they moved into a new era.

As you know, the Raiders have been awful all season. It has not been the season they wanted, and with all the struggles they had to move on from some people, from coaches and players.

One of those players they moved off from was Meyers, just before the trade deadline. Meyers, coming into the season, was also looking for a trade. He requested it after the Raiders could not agree on an extension.

Meyers handled it like a professional. He went to work and played, and practiced hard with the Raiders. He did not hold out or sit out practices or games. That is something we see a lot in today's NFL when players want an extension or a new contract. That was not the case for Meyers, and that is what has made him a great player to have on any team.

The Raiders finally traded Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are a team that is going to be a playoff team, and Meyers has gone over there and has made a huge difference.

Reviewing Jakobi Meyers Trade

Meyers has made the Jaguars offense better and he is giving them a better an opportunity to win games. Meyers is looking to give this team another weapon on offense they could count on when the big games come in the playoffs. Meyers is also now seen as a veteran and that is also what the Jaguars needed in that receiver room because they are young just like the Raiders one.

#Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers has been an A+ trade for Jacksonville:



🐆 22 catches

🐆 284 yards

🐆 3 TDs



The team is 4–1 since acquiring him, and those stats don’t tell the full story. Everything has opened up with him on the field, making life easier for everyone. pic.twitter.com/LrAFPfSr9t — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 8, 2025

Now, we will look at what the Raiders get out of the trade when the 2026 NFL Draft comes around. The Raiders received a 4th and 6th-round pick for Meyers.

