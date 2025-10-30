Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Could Be the Perfect Fix for These Offenses
Things are starting to heat up for the Las Vegas Raiders and their wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, in trade talks. A lot of different teams have been calling the Raiders about a potential trade for the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Nothing has happened yet, but the NFL trade deadline is still ahead, and a trade could still happen.
Meyers has made it clear that he is still looking for a trade from the Silver and Black. Meyers requested a trade before the season started after both sides could not come up with an extension. Meyers has been the best wide receiver for the Raiders over the last two seasons. He has been great for this team and the locker room. He has handled this situation like a true pro. He did not hold out of games or practice. Instead, he has played this season and will be out there no matter what happens.
Potential Trade Fits for Meyers
Bjorn Bergstrom of Pro Football Network gave his teams that would best fit Meyers if a trade were to happen before the trade deadline.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
"While the Buccaneers have a deep receiving room, starter Mike Evans just went down with a season-ending injury, thinning a group already dealing with setbacks to Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan. The rest of the receivers are all smaller, speedier options: Emeka Egbuka, Sterling Shepard, and Tez Johnson.
If the Bucs were to trade for Meyers, he would be a hand-in-glove fit in filling Evans’ spot. He may not have the high-level talent Evans has, but he’s a consistent veteran who would mesh well with quarterback Baker Mayfield’s aggressive, tight-window throwing style."
Buffalo Bills
"For the second straight season, the receiving corps for quarterback Josh Allen is underwhelming. Second-year man Keon Coleman has yet to make a sophomore leap — instead, he’s actually regressed a bit. Khalil Shakir is the Bills’ leading receiver, but it doesn’t appear that he’ll sniff 1,000 yards on the season.
If Meyers were to join Buffalo, he’d immediately be the top receiver and drop everyone else down one spot in the pecking order. That’d be a good thing, as the current pass-catchers are best in supporting roles instead of leading roles."
New England Patriots
"Having won five straight games after a 1-2 start, the New England Patriots don’t need Meyers. But they certainly could use him, as they’re relying on an egalitarian approach from the receiver position.
It’s worked thus far, with each of Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and Mack Hollins having amassed more than 200 receiving yards through eight games. However, that strategy has the potential to wane in effectiveness down the stretch, as defenses will have more film and refine their game plan to limit the options for quarterback Drake Maye."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders and these fits.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders and these fits.