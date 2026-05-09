This Raiders Post-Draft Position Battle Could Reshape Entire Depth Chart

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed a lot of their pressing roster needs through the draft and free agency. The new Raiders regime attacked the offseason aggressively, and that's the only way they can climb out of the slump they've been in for the better part of a decade.

It's still months away before the Raiders have to decide which players they want to prioritize in the regular season. This offseason is a great way for their young players to pull away from the pack and give Klint Kubiak reasons to consider them for a starting position. Which position battle projects to be the fiercest from their roster?

WR Battle

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Raiders' receiver corps wasn't good last season, and it was made even worse when they traded away their best weapon, Jakobi Meyers. Now, after free agency and the draft, they've added plenty of weapons to their receiver room.

One of their biggest signings this offseason was luring away Jalen Nailor from the Minnesota Vikings, giving them a young player with promising upside to be their number one receiver. However, there's also Tre Tucker, who stepped up in a big way for them once Meyers was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Decisions To Be Made

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

That's just the battle for which receiver will be soaking up the most targets. There's still the matter of deciding the depth chart after the top two options. I have no preference between Nailor or Tucker, but I am excited to see what Kubiak has in store for the receiver he sought out in free agency.

After those two, the depth chart can shake up dramatically based on which of their receivers can stand out in the offseason. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. were drafted last season, and they'll have to convince Kubiak and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff that they have a future with the team.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders also drafted Malik Benson, which will further complicate their decision-making, as his speed is a real asset they can use next season. There's also the matter of Dareke Young, who followed Kubiak to Las Vegas from the Seattle Seahawks.

Finally, a lot of this will depend on the chemistry these receivers build with the quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza are similar, but their individual preferences, and depending on who's starting, will also affect the Raiders' wide receiver depth chart. The offseason could get interesting.