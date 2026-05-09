Ranking Raiders’ Free Agents Who Will Make Most Impact

The player-acquisition portion of the offseason is essentially over, and barring any significant trades or signings, the Las Vegas Raiders' main pieces are in place.

It has been an incredible offseason for the Raiders, who hired Klint Kubiak as the head coach, found their potential franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, left the draft with 10 selections , and signed several difference-making players in free agency.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the draft has dominated recent discussion in league circles , we will return to the free agency period, in which General Manager John Spytek took full advantage of the organization's $90 million in cap space. Here are the three free agents who will have the most impact for the Raiders in 2026.

1. Tyler Linderbaum

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Offensive tackles are the most premium positions along the offensive line, but for an incoming rookie quarterback, the center is paramount. Las Vegas acknowledged that, identifying Linderbaum as the primary asset to pursue in free agency. In fact, the Raiders made Linderbaum the highest-paid center in league history by signing him to a three-year, $81 million contract, with $60 million guaranteed.

Linderbaum can improve as a pass blocker, but having an established anchor along the offensive line will do wonders for Las Vegas, especially in Kubiak's offense, which highlights the rushing attack.

2. Nakobe Dean

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Keeping the quarterback theme at other positions rolling, Dean will serve as the starting middle linebacker on defense for Las Vegas. Dean signed a three-year, $36.05 million contract, which includes $23 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old linebacker appeared in only 10 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, which contributed to a down year. If Dean remains healthy for the entirety of the 2026 season, he has an incredible opportunity to produce on a defense with high-end players across the front seven.

3. Jalen Nailor

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Nailor's level of impact is contingent on whether the Raiders make a splash addition to the wide receiver room. However, based on the current circumstances and the fact that Las Vegas signed the 27-year-old wideout to a three-year, $35 million contract, which includes $23 million guaranteed, it is plausible Nailor is the WR1 on this roster in 2026.

The investment, paired with the opportunity, provides a legitimate argument that Nailor could be one of the Raiders' most impactful signings this offseason. Mendoza and Kirk Cousins will each benefit from Nailor's deep-threat ability, and that component will also open up the middle of the field for Brock Bowers.