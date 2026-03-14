Jalen Nailor Is Ready For His Breakout With the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders got better this past week with all the new players they brought in in free agency. The Raiders were not messing around once free agency started. They had a good plan and executed it just like they wanted to.

The Raiders signed the free agents that they wanted, and the ones they believe are going to be part of this turnaround that is off to a hot start. The Raiders brought in players who are win-now, ready, and they are going to pair that up with young talent.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

A free agent they signed and is one of the newest members of the Raiders organization, is talented wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

Nailor is now with a team that is going to get him the looks that he has been waiting for, and with the right coaching staff that is going to put him in the right position to be successful next season. The Raiders are going to look for their No. 1 wide receiver in the summer, and Nailor is going to be in that mix. This is what he has been waiting for.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) makes a touchdown catch against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nailor of what he learned with the Vikings

"A ton. Just his work ethic day in and day out. He’s never too high or too low," said Jalen Nailor.

"He’s literally the same person every single day. No matter what is going on in his life, he’s always going to have a smile and the joy and laughter throughout the building. And just what he does on the field, man. He’s very confident in the way he runs his routes and things like that, which I’ve tried to implement into my game. I’m just trying to do that even better to elevate my game.”

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Oh, for sure. Just having that ability to play multiple positions in the offense, move around, motions and things like that. I feel like with [Klint] Kubiak’s offense, he does that very well with the guys trying to get them the ball and move them around. And I feel like that’s going to play right into my skill set.”