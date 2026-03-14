Jalen Nailor Is Ready For His Breakout With the Raiders
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The Las Vegas Raiders got better this past week with all the new players they brought in in free agency. The Raiders were not messing around once free agency started. They had a good plan and executed it just like they wanted to.
The Raiders signed the free agents that they wanted, and the ones they believe are going to be part of this turnaround that is off to a hot start. The Raiders brought in players who are win-now, ready, and they are going to pair that up with young talent.
A free agent they signed and is one of the newest members of the Raiders organization, is talented wide receiver Jalen Nailor.
Nailor is now with a team that is going to get him the looks that he has been waiting for, and with the right coaching staff that is going to put him in the right position to be successful next season. The Raiders are going to look for their No. 1 wide receiver in the summer, and Nailor is going to be in that mix. This is what he has been waiting for.
Nailor of what he learned with the Vikings
"A ton. Just his work ethic day in and day out. He’s never too high or too low," said Jalen Nailor.
"He’s literally the same person every single day. No matter what is going on in his life, he’s always going to have a smile and the joy and laughter throughout the building. And just what he does on the field, man. He’s very confident in the way he runs his routes and things like that, which I’ve tried to implement into my game. I’m just trying to do that even better to elevate my game.”
"Oh, for sure. Just having that ability to play multiple positions in the offense, move around, motions and things like that. I feel like with [Klint] Kubiak’s offense, he does that very well with the guys trying to get them the ball and move them around. And I feel like that’s going to play right into my skill set.”
The Raiders are betting on this move for Nailor. They see his upside and that was covered with the Vikings because he was the No. 3 receiver there. This was a huge move for the Raiders, and they are looking to pair it with a good offense that is already here. He is the latest addition and we are going to see how much of a still this was.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.