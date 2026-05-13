Why Kubiak's First Raiders Offense Could Explode Immediately

One major move the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason was upgrading the offensive side of the ball. After watching the Raiders' offense for a season, something had to change, and the front office made that clear.

They did a great job of addressing the problem straight out of the gate. The front office went and got one of the best offensive-minded play callers in the NFL, Klint Kubiak, and made him their new head coach. Having an offensive-minded head coach was key for this franchise.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' last few head coaches were on the defensive side of things. But now, the Silver and Black will have someone who will call the offense and ensure they execute at a high level. There are going to be no excuses for the offense next season. This team then went out and fixed their biggest problem, the offensive line. Kubiak knows that if you want to have a successful offense, it all starts in the trenches and getting that right. Without that, it is hard to get any offense going.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders’ Running Backs Are Going To Be Key

Then the Raiders made sure to add depth at the running back position. They drafted running back Mike Washington Jr in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He will be the backup behind starter Ashton Jeanty . Jeanty and Washington are looking to be that one-two punch that will have defenses all over the place. If there is one thing Kubiak loves about his offense, it is having two running backs who can break a long one every time they get the ball.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ground Game Has To Be Established

If this Raiders offense is going to be successful in its first season under Kubiak, it will have to run the ball well. That is a huge thing for a Kubiak offense. With all the moves that this team made this offseason, there is no reason why the running game should not be improved. This team is going to have a good running back room, and now with an improved coaching staff and offensive line.

This offense will be run-first. When you can run the ball well in the NFL, that sets up everything else for any offense. For the Raiders, that will set up play action and allow them to take deep shots and score a lot of points.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a lot of potential to make noise offensively in 2026.