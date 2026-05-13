Why Kubiak's First Raiders Offense Could Explode Immediately
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One major move the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason was upgrading the offensive side of the ball. After watching the Raiders' offense for a season, something had to change, and the front office made that clear.
They did a great job of addressing the problem straight out of the gate. The front office went and got one of the best offensive-minded play callers in the NFL, Klint Kubiak, and made him their new head coach. Having an offensive-minded head coach was key for this franchise.
The Raiders' last few head coaches were on the defensive side of things. But now, the Silver and Black will have someone who will call the offense and ensure they execute at a high level. There are going to be no excuses for the offense next season. This team then went out and fixed their biggest problem, the offensive line. Kubiak knows that if you want to have a successful offense, it all starts in the trenches and getting that right. Without that, it is hard to get any offense going.
Raiders’ Running Backs Are Going To Be Key
Then the Raiders made sure to add depth at the running back position. They drafted running back Mike Washington Jr in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He will be the backup behind starter Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty and Washington are looking to be that one-two punch that will have defenses all over the place. If there is one thing Kubiak loves about his offense, it is having two running backs who can break a long one every time they get the ball.
Ground Game Has To Be Established
If this Raiders offense is going to be successful in its first season under Kubiak, it will have to run the ball well. That is a huge thing for a Kubiak offense. With all the moves that this team made this offseason, there is no reason why the running game should not be improved. This team is going to have a good running back room, and now with an improved coaching staff and offensive line.
This offense will be run-first. When you can run the ball well in the NFL, that sets up everything else for any offense. For the Raiders, that will set up play action and allow them to take deep shots and score a lot of points.
The Raiders have a lot of potential to make noise offensively in 2026.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.