Raiders, Spytek Taking the Strategic Approach This Draft Cycle

The Las Vegas Raiders want to have a great 2026 NFL Draft next month. The Raiders want to make sure they get the right picks in the building and make sure they do everything they can to get the players for the future.

This is going to be a huge draft for everyone who is involved with the Silver and Black. They know that a lot of this is banking on the draft, and with the rebuilding phase, getting going on the draft is a great way to get it started.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders general manager, John Spytek, and the Raiders scouts and everyone involved in the draft process have been hard at work making sure they give the Raiders the right prospect to go after and the ones that will be a good fit for the scheme they are looking to have for years to come under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

All that is important because if you do not go into the draft with your plan intact, it could go wrong for a team, and we have seen so many times with the Raiders.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have the draft capital in this year's draft to make sure they attack the positions they want to go after. This team still has missing pieces on both sides of the ball. If they want to get things going in the right direction, they are going to have to hit on some of their picks in this draft. They plenty of picks to find the right players, and the Raiders have the right people in place now.

Spytek on choosing what Pro Days to Attend

"We just have to be strategic with our time and what makes sense," said Raiders general manager John Spytek ."You know, we have got a great group of college scouts that are at every pro day. That is important to us. They do a great job of reporting back ... I let them tell me where we should go."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There is a lot of behind the scenes work that the Raiders do that most fans do not get to see. They want to get these picks right and kickstart the rebuild process in the right way and direction. Spytek has Kubiak and minority owner Tom Brady to go to if he is looking for advice or how to go about a certain prospect. Those three are going to be the ones making the final decisions on what the Raiders do in the draft.