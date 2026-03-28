The Raiders' Draft Board Has One Glaring Question Mark

A lot of the Las Vegas Raiders success next season will come down to how many of their draft picks they're able to get right in the upcoming draft. The most important selection will be the first one, but it's important for their depth for them to find hidden gems scattered throughout the draft.

Despite John Spytek trying his best to improve their roster, it isn't like Fernando Mendoza is stepping into a situation where a quarterback is interchangeable. His development will be integral to the Raiders' success, as they are banking this entire era on his potential.

Biggest Question

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The biggest question for the Raiders as they approach the draft is how soon they'll take a new offensive weapon for Mendoza. He will be an offensive weapon in his own right, but with a second-round pick just four selections in, they have a chance to snag some premium offensive talent on day two.

The Raiders have done their best to give him as good a supporting cast as possible in his rookie season. Tyler Linderbaum may not be able to catch passes, but he will make the biggest impact in his development. Jalen Nailor was underappreciated in the offense of the Minnesota Vikings last season, and he has a chance to break out with a quarterback eager to get him the ball.

Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

I doubt they'd use such a valuable pick on either a backup running back or tight end, which just leaves wide receiver and offensive lineman. They could also use that pick to add to their defense, which has been a clear focus in the offseason.

Their secondary is missing a safety they trust long-term, and they'd also like an intriguing new pass-rusher. What can't happen is another repeat of Jack Bech, them drafting a promising player with their second-round pick just for him not to play.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I think the Raiders should look to add another receiver in the second round, but it has to be one that Klint Kubiak is comfortable giving an expanded role in their offense. Mendoza played with a lot of superb contested catchers in his final year as an Indiana Hoosier, so prioritizing a prospect with strong hands might be in the Raiders' best interest.

Regardless, their second-round pick is just as important as the first overall selection. What they decide to do with it and who that player turns out to be could make or break their 2026 draft class.