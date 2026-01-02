Jon Gruden Explains What Raiders' Al Davis Was All About

The Raiders organization has a great history of players, coaches, games, and many more moments. That was all possible because of one great man.

The late, great Raiders owner Al Davis had a vision to make the Raiders the greatest organization, and he did just that. The Raiders are not just known in the United States by all over the world. That is something that is incredible when you think about an organization that was built from the ground up.

Davis did it the way he wanted to, and he is a forever legend for the Raiders and all of football. When you think of the Raiders, you think about Al Davis. When you think about football and the NFL, Al Davis is in there as well. Davis was a big part of what the NFL is to this day. He was the greatest owner of a team that he created and made special.

Jan 22, 1984; Tampa, FL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders owner Al Davis prior to the start of Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Redskins at Tampa Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

Jon Gruden on Al Davis

One coach that Davis brought into this organization was Jon Gruden. Gruden is also a Raiders legend, especially to Raiders Nation. Gruden was the coach who got things going for this team in the late 90s and early 2000s. Gruden was a good coach for this organization and took in everything you need to be a Raider. Gruden and Davis had a special relationship, and those two are remembered a lot by Raider Nation, and when you think about an owner and coach duo.

"A lot of people do not understand Al Davis was one hell of a football guy," said former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. "I think they assume he is just another owner. He was the coach of the year in the NFL. He coached the Raiders. He was an offensive line coach at USC and, Citadel."

Jan 26, 2019; Mobile, AL, United States; North head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders before the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

"This guy knows football. He could come in and blow your mind with what he could do. He could draw up the punt protection. And he could say what the left guard is doing. I say, I have no idea. He said, You don't know. So I would have to study punt protection to get ready for him. Because I had no idea what he was going to ask me. He did like blowing my doors off, asking me questions, and knew I was not going to answer properly. But it was exciting and fast-tracked me."

"It helped me get better and motivated me to learn, and I think that is what a lot of coaches need these days."

