Why Jon Gruden Likes What He Sees in Raiders' Future QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders future looks bright at the quarterback position. That is because the Raiders are expected to draft the best quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the first overall pick, the Raiders are expected to select Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University. That is the likely outcome and one that many will not be surprised by. Mendoza has a lot to offer and could change the landscape of the Raiders for many years to come.

If the Raiders select Mendoza, they know they have to put the right pieces around him to give him the best opportunity to be successful. The Raiders have not had any success at the quarterback position over the last few seasons, and there is a lot that goes into that.

Now, the Raiders have to make sure they start up front with the protection. Any quarterback who does not have a good offensive line has trouble in the NFL. The Raiders do not want to have trouble with their rookie quarterback.

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was recently asked about Mendoza, and he had a lot to say about the Heisman and National Champion. Gruden is known for evaluating quarterbacks coming into the NFL.

Mendoza gets approve from Jon Gruden

"I like [Fernando] Mendoza a lot," said Jon Gruden. "Anyone can miss. I hope it is [Klint] Kubiak. I hope he gets into his system. That he can take off in. They've got to get some players around him. Nothing is guaranteed at this next level. But I will tell you this, Mendoza has athleticism and size. He had grit and toughness. He is a bad dude, man. He is what the Raiders need. But they need Kubiak, they need a system, and they need to start surrounding him with linemen who can block.

Mendoza will prepare himself for everything that the NFL is going to give him in his first season. Mendoza is a great player, but it is his character and the way he prepares for every challenge that separates him from the rest. That is a player who will be ready for the NFL, and he will have to make the adjustments, but he is coachable and does a lot of things the right way.

The Raiders will look to take Mendoza when the 2026 NFL Draft begin at the end of April. It is going to be interesting to see what moves Raiders make before the draft.

