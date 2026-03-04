More Mock Drafts Promise to Offer No Shocks for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are pretty much a lock to take the top prospect of the 2026 NFL Draft with the first overall pick. That prospect is quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is a no-brainer for the Raiders.

He is the best quarterback in this draft, and the Raiders' biggest need this offseason and over the last few seasons has been getting a quarterback. The fit seems to be a great one for both sides, and the Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction starting this offseason.

Many around the NFL are saying that the Raiders have made it clear that they have no interest in even entertaining a trade possibility for their first overall pick, no matter what. The Raiders have not had this kind of pick in a long time, and it will be hard to see them trade this pick away.

When you have a clear need at quarterback, and you have the pick to go after your franchise quarterback, you make that pick yourself. That is the plan for the Raiders when the draft comes around.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks on during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Then you have some people saying that the Raiders should trade the first overall pick away because they have a lot of needs, and they could turn that pick into a haul. Who really knows what other teams have offered the Raiders or if they have been taking any calls for the first overall pick? One thing is for sure, and that is having a quarterback makes your team a better one. And it is hard to win if you do not have a good one, and the Raiders have seen that over the years.

Jordan Reid of ESPN dropped his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft. He made it clear what the Raiders are going to do with the first overall pick in April.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

"The Raiders haven't drafted a QB in the first round since 2007 (JaMarcus Russell), but you can write this pick down with a marker. It would be a stunner if Las Vegas elected not to draft Mendoza. The clear top QB in this year's class has a combination of accuracy, resiliency and decision-making -- exactly what the Raiders need under center.

Adding Mendoza to third-year tight end Brock Bowers and second-year running back Ashton Jeanty gives new head coach Klint Kubiak a promising offensive trio to build around."

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

