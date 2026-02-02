Raiders' Legend Lincoln Kennedy Has a Quality Roster Suggestion

The Las Vegas Raiders should be a much different team next season.

What the Raiders Should Do

From top to bottom, Las Vegas has one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. After years of decisions that did not work out, the Raiders' roster bottomed out this season, leading to a 3-14 campaign. Las Vegas' roster needs help, and they have the resources to make it happen.

There have already been countless suggestions of what the Raiders should do with all the free cap space they have this offseason. Las Vegas has more money to spend in free agency than nearly any team in the league. Raiders' legend Lincoln Kennedy has an idea of what they should do.

“As much as I like [Trey] Hendrickson as a player, I don’t think the Raiders need to go there. They’ve got other things that they need to address with the money. I think they need help at linebacker. I understand what they’re trying to do with this defense," Kennedy said on the Locked On Raiders Podcast.

“Of course, you want to give a Robin to your Batman with Maxx Crosby. But right now, there are so many things that are glaring to me that you cannot ignore, most definitely the offensive line, possibly the wide receiver in the secondary and stuff like that, that I would go to before I go to defensive line.”

Kennedy is correct, the Raiders have much more pressing needs than finding a defensive end to play opposite of Crosby. Not only do the Raiders have several other positions that need more talent, but they also have several options at defensive end already on the roster, or that can be re-signed.

Even more pressing than any of their other roster needs is the relationship between Crosby and the Raiders' front office. Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently shed light on where things stand between Crosby and the team. Needless to say, things are a work in progress.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players,” Spytek said.

“In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

