Raheem Mostert Speaks on What Went Wrong for the Raiders

Last season for the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the worst in franchise history. Some even called it the worst season ever of this franchise's long history. That is something that this franchise did not want to see and hear from Raider Nation.

All in all, it is simple what they feel, and they are being honest with the Raiders organization that has not given them anything to cheer for over the last few decades. The Raiders want to change that, but last season was something they want to forget about.

Nothing went the way the Silver and Black wanted it to. The Raiders did everything they thought was right. They brought in a head coach, Pete Carroll, who knows a lot about winning, and a new player caller, along with a veteran quarterback.

That was something everyone thought was going to be the thing that would get the Raiders going in the right direction. But we were all wrong. Outside of the first game of the season in 2025, it's just getting worse for the Raiders each week.

The Raiders had to fire coordinators in the middle of the season, and they had to change things up, but it did not work. It was something that many were seeing and just wanted to come to an end. The Raiders were a mess from top to bottom, and even when things went right, they did not last. The Raiders are trying to do everything they can to get back on track this offseason. They fired Carroll after one season and are now looking at a full rebuild and a new head coach.

Raheem Mostert on 2025 Raiders

"There were a lot of different things that happened throughout the season, and obviously, with the quote I mentioned, I was truly die-hard about it," said Raiders running back Raheem Mostert on the 2025 Raiders. "In different aspects, I think everybody was not on the same page. That is rough. That is definitely tough when you are trying to win and trying, you know, go to the postseason and have a winning record and all this that comes with it."

"It is just tough, man. Just seeing that you know, everybody was not on the same page, and you know turnovers is a crucial thing, and the level of play that guys are playing at the same time. But there is a good group of guys that are in that locker room that want to get the job done, and unfortunately, it just did not happen."

