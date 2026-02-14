Raiders Keeping Another Key Coach in Place

The Las Vegas Raiders are keeping the defensive coach around as part of new head coach Klint Kubiak's coaching staff. The Raiders are now keeping long-time defensive coach Joe Woods.

Woods will now join new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in keeping the defense with familiar faces. Kubiak and the Raiders are going with an approach of keeping consistency with the defense. Woods is the Raiders' defensive pass game coordinator. Woods is looking to improve this defense in 2026.

Joe Woods joins the Raiders in 2025 as the pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach, bringing with him 33 years of coaching experience, including 21 years of coaching in the NFL ranks.

Woods enters his second stint with the Raiders after spending the 2014 season in Oakland as the defensive backs coach. This time, Woods joins the Silver and Black after spending the last two seasons (2023-24) with the New Orleans Saints as the defensive coordinator.

Over his two seasons in New Orleans, Woods' defenses ranked ninth in the NFL in third down conversion percentage allowed (37.7%) and fourth in the league in fourth down conversion percentage allowed (47.2%). His defenses also totaled 46 takeaways over the last two seasons, tied for the 12th most in the NFL over that span.

Raiders are retaining Joe Woods as defensive pass-game coordinator, per sources." said NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler on X/Twitter. "New head coach Klint Kubiak going with continuity with DC Rob Leonard’s promotion and Woods, who worked with Kubiak in New Orleans."

Kubiak and Woods knew each other, and that had a lot to do with why Kubiak wanted to keep Woods on his coaching staff. Woods brings his veteran presence, and he knows how the NFL works when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Woods will look to make sure he gets the most out of his unit and help Leonard improve the defense and put the players in the best position to be successful next season. The Raiders are looking to have a much-improved defense to help win games in 2026.

Kubiak is going after the defensive side of the coaching staff first. Kubiak is looking to bring in the best coaches he can, but so far, he has gone with coaches he and the Raiders believe in, and they are all on the same page in what they are looking to do with the Raiders organization moving forward and getting back on track.

