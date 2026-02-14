Klint Kubiak Makes His Most Important Raiders Hire Yet

The Las Vegas Raiders have now found their new defensive coordinator, and they did not have to look too far or go outside the building for him. The Raiders promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator.

Leonard served as the Raiders' defensive line coach and run game coordinator last season. He has spent three total years with the Silver and Black, and his hard work has paid off and he has the opportunity to make this Raiders defense better next season.

Las Vegas Raiders On SI has officially confirmed the promotion of Leonard, who has been a rising star with the Raiders.

"The Raiders are expected to promote Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter. "Leonard has been with Las Vegas for three seasons, most recently as run game coordinator/defensive line coach, and is highly regarded. Now, he gets a shot to run the show on D."

The Raiders are expected to promote Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders.



Leonard has been with Las Vegas for three seasons, most recently as run game coordinator/defensive line coach, and is highly regarded. Now, he gets a shot to run the show on D. pic.twitter.com/EEkPLb1uwg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 14, 2026

Leonard has done a great job since joining the Raiders over the last few seasons. He was seen as a future defensive coordinator for many teams, but he stayed with the Raiders and now got a much-earned promotion. In the Raiders building, the players love Leonard and his style of coaching his unit. Leonard has put all his players in position to be successful and now will look to do the same in 2026.

Per Raiders

Rob Leonard enters his first season as the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, his third season with the Silver and Black. Leonard now has 15 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons coaching in the NFL ranks.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Last season (2024), Leonard coached a defensive line unit that recorded 20 passes defensed, the second most in the NFL among D-line units. The Raiders also logged 38 total sacks, including 18 sacks over the last six games, tied for the fourth most in the NFL over that span.

Despite injuries throughout the defensive line, the Raiders saw sack production in 2024 with 18 different players recording at least a half-sack, tied for the most in the NFL and the most players with at least a half-sack in Raiders history in a single season. Leonard saw DE Maxx Crosby earn his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection after finishing the season with 45 tackles, 17 tackles for loss (t-6th in NFL), 7.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and five passes defensed (t-5th among DL).

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Head coach Klint Kubiak will now work with Leonard to fill in the holes on this defense and make sure Leonard gets the right players for his scheme.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Rob Leonard as defensive coordinator.