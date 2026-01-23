Why Eric Stokes is the Most Valuable Free Agent for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. A lot of things did not go the way the Raiders envisioned last season, and now they are looking to move forward and rebuild for next season and for the future.



That is something the Raiders have been trying to do for some time now, and they have not been able to get this franchise going in the right direction over the last two decades. The Raiders want to give their fans something to cheer about.

Last year was simply another season in which the Raiders did not have any hope and certainly were not competitive. Raiders each week that went by felt like it was getting worse and worse.



The Raiders are now in their second straight offseason, where they are looking for their next head coach and looking to get the right players in the building that want to be here and want to turn this thing around by doing everything possible to put the work in each day they are in the building.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis observes warm ups before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One major thing for the Raiders this offseason is going to be the free agents they bring in and get this thing going in the right direction once again. The Raiders also have a lot of different free agents. And during this time, they have to figure out which ones they want to keep and which ones they want to let walk in free agency. There is one free agent for the Raiders that they should bring back, and that is cornerback Eric Stokes.

Stokes was brought in last offseason, and he did have a solid season for the Raiders in 2025. He was their top defensive back and one who you could say was a positive for this team. The Raiders need him because they are very thin in the secondary, and he has proven that he can hold it down in any situation they put him in. That is very hard to find in the NFL.

Bradley Locker of PFF ranked Stokes as the highest graded Raiders free agent.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Eric Stokes

The Raiders probably want a redo on many of their latest offseason transactions, but Stokes was an undeniable hit. The former Packer shined with a career-best 73.6 overall PFF grade, forming a lockdown presence in Las Vegas’ defense. The 26-year-old ranked in the 84th percentile in both overall PFF coverage grade and coverage grade on the perimeter.

