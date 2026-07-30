Biggest Questions Facing Raiders Entering Training Camp

As the Las Vegas Raiders took the field for the first day of training camp, it was undeniable how their offseason moves have impacted them on and off the field. For the first time in a long time, there is legitimate reason to believe the Raiders are headed in the right direction.

Still, it is time for the Raiders to move on from the fuzzy feelings and offseason hype and prepare to face one of the most challenging schedules in the National Football League in 2026. Training camp is critical for the Raiders, who have started poorly each of the past three seasons.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' front office resoundingly answered many questions this offseason by filling glaring holes on the roster. Still, that has only led to new questions that training camp will go a long way towards answering. A few of their most pressing questions entering training camp are listed below.

The list is in no particular order.

What Will the Raiders’ Identity Be Under Klint Kubiak?

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has failed to establish an identity under any of its most recent three head coaches. It takes more than a season or two to do so, but their first training camp under Kubiak is foundational to implementing his approach going forward.

Wins and losses go a long way toward establishing a team's identity under a new head coach, but what happens in the regular seasons is often determined largely by the type of offseason and training camp a team has. Establishing a totally new way of doing things will be vital for Kubiak and his staff.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, I'm in a new role, but it's a ‘we’ thing. Our coaching staff is making sure that we're on our stuff so that we're the best versions of ourselves for these players,” Kubiak said a day before the start of training camp.

“So we can be great teachers and give these guys the information they need to have and put them through the stresses that we believe they'll see in the game, so that the game is not as hard as practice. So, it's just more about our staff working together with the scouts, with this training staff, and being on the same page for these players."

How Will Las Vegas’ Offensive Line Progress Over the Next Few Weeks?

Las Vegas fielded one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season. Football games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage. Last season, the Raiders' whole season was lost along the line of scrimmage. They entered the offseason determined to address the issue as much as possible.

They did just that by adding veteran center Tyler Linderbaum, who should stabilize Las Vegas' offensive line. Although the Raiders have things figured out at center, left tackle, and right tackle, both of their starting guard positions are up for grabs.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the competition at guard pans out for the Raiders may be the most significant question of all for Las Vegas at the moment. As pressing as the question is, it is a testament to how well the Raiders' front office filled out the roster this offseason, firmly eliminating many of their most pressing issues.

Which Kirk Cousins Will the Raiders Get?

Cousins has battled adversity throughout his career, but especially during his most recent stop with the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins played well for a time, suffered injuries that affected his play, and gradually returned to form before parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons.

The veteran has had a good amount of time to recover from those injuries. Figuring out how productive they can be with Cousins and all of their new additions is a major question that will be answered during camp.

How Will the Raiders’ Unproven Group of Cornerbacks Pan Out?

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Las Vegas' most pressing question for an entire unit centers on its group of cornerbacks. Aside from veteran cornerback Eric Stokes, the Raiders are questionable at best at the position. The Raiders will spend training camp figuring out which group of corners works best.

"It's just really important that come game one that our players are doing what they do best on game day,” Kubiak said.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So, identifying their strengths and putting them in position to make plays on game day. We're not asking guys to do something that they can't do really well, so how we identify those strengths is really important to us as coaches."

The Raiders' need for additional talent at cornerback is no secret, as the position group has needed improvement for several seasons. However, training camp will give them a better idea of how much more development the current back of the corners need and how much talent the unit as a whole still needs.