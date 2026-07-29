Key Notes From First Day of Raiders Training Camp

After an eventful offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders took the field for the first day of training camp. The Raiders' first training camp practice set the tone for the next few weeks, as they look to prove their offseason was about more than big coaching staff and roster splashes.

Las Vegas has a long way to go to completely turn things around, but it starts with a solid first training camp under head coach Klint Kubiak. Below are a few notes from the first day of camp for a Raiders team that already looks like a different team than the one that last took the field in January.

Raiders’ Coaching Staff Will Truly Let the Players Figure It Out

There have been times in the Raiders' recent history when supposedly positional competitions entering training camp were not actual competitions. The first day of camp confirmed that will not be the case this season in Kubiak's first training camp with the team.

Although there is no quarterback competition, there are very real competitions at other positions. Las Vegas has several positions it still needs to figure out the pecking order for. It is already evident that the players on the field will decide more than the coaches.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“For every position, there's got to be competition, right? The best player has to play, and that's not just what I'm going to see. You guys are going to see it in the preseason games,” Kubiak said.

“We as coaches, we're going to see who the best guard is, the best quarterback, across the board. There are battles everywhere on the roster. So, it's important for me to be fair to the players and to put the best player out there.”

Aside From Solidified Starters, All Options Are on the Table at Positions of Need

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With it only being the first day, there is plenty more to see regarding the Raiders' plans at certain positions. However, there was quietly some movement at multiple positions on the starting defense during the first day of camp. The differences were not major, as the Raiders aim to be versatile.

Still, the differences were notable, and if they persist throughout training camp and into the preseason, it will be a testament to the sweeping changes across the board. Those changes not only improved the starting defense but also strengthened their reserves.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A general overall view of the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming everyone stays healthy and continues to learn the new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, the speed and overall improvement that is already apparent in the Raiders' defense will translate when they put on the pads and begin playing meaningful football this fall.

It is noticeable how improved Las Vegas' defense is compared to what they have been in the past few seasons. Only what they do when the pads come on will matter, but the unit seems too well put together not to be better than recent seasons. It is a glaring difference compared to seasons past.

Raiders’ Defense Is Ready

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' defense will be a pleasant surprise this upcoming season. It may take Las Vegas' offense some time to fully get going, as the unit is implementing new players and aspects across the board. Yet the Raiders' defense should be good enough to give their offense time early in the season.

After spending the past three seasons as the team's defensive line coach, Rob Leonard has already begun implementing his style of play. More importantly, the Raiders have provided Leonard with enough quality players to implement his style of play.

It was only the first day of practice, and like any other defense, Las Vegas' is sure to face its fair share of challenges this upcoming season. Still, it is worth acknowledging, even before the pads come on, that this Raiders' defense is for real, compared to their recent defenses.

The moves the Raiders' front office made improved the unit on paper, but it is already clear after only the first day of camp that marked improvement is on the way on the field, too. Las Vegas has struggled mightily on defense in recent years, but this defense should be a far cry from past units.