Kirk Cousins' Arrival Answers Several Questions for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the upcoming NFL Draft. Once Mendoza and the remaining nine picks the Raiders have arrived, they can move forward with putting all of their new offseason additions together on the field and getting to work.

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Las Vegas recently signed Cousins as a veteran option at quarterback with Mendoza's expected arrival just around the corner. Cousins provides the Raiders with a quarterback who can start right away, and carry the team for the first few games of the 2026 season, if not longer.

The Raiders will enter the offseason, and likely the regular season with three quarterbacks on their roster. The addition of Cousins and Mendoza will give Las Vegas the best group of quarterbacks they have had in some time. Even Aidan O'Connell could start a game, if it ever came down to it.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Raiders are all but sure to get as much value from Cousins' signings as possible. The Atlanta Falcons are still paying Cousins from the massive contract they handed him a few offseasons ago. This makes things more affordable for a rebuilding Raiders team looking to add talent.

Cousins has appeared in 174 career games, having started 167 of those games. Las Vegas is getting the most experienced quarterback they have had since Derek Carr. Cousins' role with the Raiders remains to be fully seen, but he will at least start a few games during the 2026 season.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raiders already have Cousins' potential future deal figured out as well, a testament to how detailed Las Vegas' front office has been this offseason. Las Vegas' roster rebuild will be thorough and will impact much more than just their respective starters on both sides of the ball.

Cousins is yet another part of the Raiders' offseason plan that is already well underway. Las Vegas' front office has addressed its most pressing issues and some of its most pressing secondary needs, specifically at guard and quarterback. Cousins gives the Raiders some flexibility to start the season.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cousins' arrival means the Raiders do not have to rush Mendoza onto the field during Week 1. It also takes any pressure off of Mendoza during offseason workouts, as he will not have any expectations to start immediately. Las Vegas can give Mendoza all the time he needs this offseason.

As the 2026 season approaches, the Raiders have displayed a well-thought-out plan, which they have executed at a high level so far. Signing Cousins was another step in that process, just as the draft will be at the end of April. It will take time to full see but Las Vegas is on the right track so far.