Raiders Finally Figured Out Pivotal Position Group

The Las Vegas Raiders spent most of the offseason upgrading every level of their roster. Through free agency and the NFL Draft, Las Vegas added at least one player to every position group on the roster. Their offseason moves were a masterclass in addressing depth with quality value picks

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Situation

Las Vegas' front office made sure to add players at each level of the depth chart. The Raiders made moves, including adding veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, before selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Las Vegas made similar moves elsewhere on the roster.

The addition of both Cousins and Mendoza gives the Raiders a quality bridge option that allows them to gradually bring the rookie quarterback along. The league is filled with examples of young quarterbacks who played at a high level in college, were drafted early, and have only failed professionally.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

After starting seven different quarterbacks since 2023, the Raiders refuse to allow there to even be a possibility that happens with Mendoza. Las Vegas' coaching staff has already begun building cohesion in their new quarterbacks' room.

"It's been solid. Coach [Andrew] Janocko and Coach [Mike] Sully [Sullivan] do a great job in that room. But two really competitive guys, been really pleased with their work ethic. Aidan [O'Connell] has been phenomenal. I can't say enough great things about him," Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently explained.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cousins' Arrival

In Organized Team Activities, Cousins' impact is already on display, as his prior time with Kubiak and Janocko is invaluable to the Raiders' coaching staff. Las Vegas has undergone several big changes this offseason, and the familiarity between Cousins and the Raiders' coaching staff will prove vital.

"Yeah, he's a professional. He's played a lot of football. He's a leader that we're counting on right now. You see that side of him when it gets competitive, that was fun to get that move the ball period and get guys off of scripts and see how they respond, and you see the fire come out, and that's what I want from our guys,” Kubiak said.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders will take their time with Mendoza. At the moment, it remains unclear just how much time that will be. Still, for the 2026 season, the longer the Raiders can go without Mendoza playing significant minutes, the better. Especially at the start of the season.

Mendoza is a prospect the Raiders cannot afford to miss on. As talented as Mendoza is, he will need many of the things Las Vegas has largely lacked as an organization. Still, under Spytek and Kubiak, the Raiders appear to be headed in a new, more competent and competitive direction.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza's success is a monumental part of the Raiders' hopes and plans for the future, but Cousins is as much a part of Mendoza's and the Raiders' success as any of the other moves they have made this offseason. It will be intriguing to figure out when Mendoza will start for the Raiders.

However, everything must be kept in perspective. After Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Desmond Ridder, and Geno Smith, among others, Las Vegas will gladly accept the challenge of deciding between Cousins and Mendoza to start games for them moving forward.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' quarterback position has seen plenty of failed signings in recent years, as its situation has been among the worst in the league. Yet, after many years and many losses, the Raiders finally appear to be set at the quarterback position.

It remains to be seen what they decide to do with Cousins and Mendoza starting games this season, but they are undoubtedly better off at the position than they have been in some time.