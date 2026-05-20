Three Storylines To Watch During Las Vegas Raiders OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders begin organized training activities this week, marking a new beginning for the franchise: the first set of practices under the Klint Kubiak and John Spytek regime.

After a franchise-altering NFL Draft and a productive offseason, the Raiders are looking to build on new hope for the 2026 season with an increased win total, consistency on both sides of the ball, and excitement for the future under Kubiak and Spytek. There are plenty of things to keep tabs on during OTAs. Let's look at three significant storylines to watch for the Raiders over the next couple of weeks.

Klint Kubiak’s First Operation As Head Coach

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This will be the first time we get to see Kubiak with most of his full roster ahead of training camp in July. The Raiders are hoping he can not only right the ship but turn it around for success in 2026, though the current state of the roster suggests marginal improvements, not significant.

Kubiak comes from the Shanahan/McVay coaching tree, which has favored teams under the same umbrella in Minnesota and Jacksonville, among other teams that have hired from either coach. His offensive system will be implemented to favor the quarterbacks on the roster and put them and their playmakers in advantageous situations to thrive.

A First-Look at the Quarterback Competition

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I've maintained since before the draft that Kirk Cousins should be the Week 1 starter over first overall choice Fernando Mendoza unless the latter has a terrific display throughout the summer and preseason. Kubiak needs a steady presence at the position to begin, and he'll get his first look at the two signal-callers together this week during OTAs.

One of the things to look for during voluntary practices this week is how smoothly both passers operate the offense in their first sets of repetitions. The physically talented Mendoza likely shows that early, but the little things are where Cousins will likely have a significant advantage during the summer and OTAs. This should be fun to watch.

Jermod McCoy in Action (Maybe)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This is a situation that scares me: McCoy is essentially a ticking clock, whether he even plays this season or ever again. The knee concerns are that serious, and how much of a workload he takes on during OTAs could be a solid indication of how the Raiders feel about their talented fourth-round pick from Tennessee—a player whom many saw as a Top-15 pick before the NFL Draft.

If he practices for much of OTAs with very few limitations, things will be looking up for McCoy's status to play in 2026, potentially giving the Raiders defense an uber-talent in their secondary. If there are serious limitations for what McCoy can do, it looks bleak for his prospects of playing this year.