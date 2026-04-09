Raiders' Cousins Will Start, but Still Must Earn His Stay

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly have quarterback Fernando Mendoza already learning head coach Klint Kubiak's playbook. Mendoza will be one of the incoming 10 draft picks the Raiders have this offseason. His arrival is a long awaited and much needed next step in the Raiders' rebuilding process.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Cousins' Arrival

Still, the Raiders do not want Mendoza to start right away. Their recent signing of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins confirmed they are serious about not starting the season with Mendoza as their starting quarterback. This will give Mendoza more time to develop as the Raiders develop as a whole.

Cousins will start the season as Las Vegas ' starting quarterback. He spent multiple seasons with Kubiak and Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. It has been many years since, but Cousins gives Las Vegas' new coaching staff a lot of familiarity at the most important position.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of Cousins is another step in the Raiders' offseason plan to produce a more competitive team in 2026. However, Cousins' arrival should also help the Raiders into the future, long after he is no longer with the team. For now, though, Cousins is focused on the upcoming season in Las Vegas.

Even with the Raiders' front office repeatedly and publically expressing their desire to add a veteran quarterback ahead of adding Cousins, and the fact that he has over 165 starts in his professional career, Cousins knows he still must prove himself on the field, like he has done many times before.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“I certainly feel that way. I've got to go prove it. You know, to just stand up here in April and say, ‘Oh yeah, my best football is ahead of me.’ That's a pretty empty comment, but I believe that. But it doesn't really matter what I believe. I got to go show that on the field this fall and even this spring, in practice and in training camp,” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

“But that's a big reason why I'm excited to be here, is I do want to finish strong. We always talk in football, in games and practices and careers, start fast, finish strong. And, you know, I really want to finish my career strong, and I got an opportunity to do that here in Vegas and want to make the most of it.”

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raiders have more than a few new pieces on their coaching staff and on their roster. Mendoza will spearhead a draft class of even more changes to the Raiders' roster. Cousins arrival may not seem like much, but it is another move that should help exepedite multiple goals the Raiders have.

Cousins should be able to start the first few games of the season, if not more, assuming things go well. That would be the most direct return on investment Cousins can provide. However, what Cousin's arrival could do directly and indirectly for Mendoza's development is immeasurable.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images