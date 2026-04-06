Kubiak, Raiders Are Set to Take the Next Step

The Las Vegas Raiders have already had critical dates come and go since Klint Kubiak was hired as their head coach in February. Kubiak's arrival preceded several notable coaching staff and roster related moves that have quickly improved the Raiders, as a whole, ahead of the NFL Draft.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The draft will give the Raiders yet another chance to add talent to their roster, but the draft is still weeks away. Las Vegas' front office and players already on the roster have work to do. The Raiders' hopes of bouncing back from nearly 30 losses in two seasons start this week.

Las Vegas has reason to be cautiously optimistic about the 2026 season, but the process starts now. With the draft not too far away, the Raiders will begin their offseason workouts on Tuesday. It will be the first time the Raiders' new-look, but still incomplete, roster will officially be together.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a long way to go to become a consistently competitive team, but that long road back has officially begun. Las Vegas has had a number of changes already happen and more are on the way, but officially hitting the practice field to put all the pieces together makes things more real.

Kubiak recently explained how critical a team's offseason workout programs are for both coaches and players. This is especially the case with the Raiders, who have largely a new coaching staff and roster to work with. Every bit of time they can get together ahead of the regular season is valuable.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

‘The OTAs are different than they were 15 years ago, there's less time. And it feels like with every day that goes by, they're trying to take even more from you there. The development is tough, so you got to be really intentional with your time,” You got to know probably who's going to play for you, because you're not having as many position battles, because there's only so many reps to go around,” Kubiak said at the league's Annual Meetings.

“The most obvious thing is that the minute that guy gets on the field, all eyes are on them, and all of the success that you hope for them to have, you put on their coaching staff, and you try to put them in a great position to be successful.”

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' voluntary mini camp is April 20th through the 22nd. Organized Team Activities will be held May 18th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 28th, and 29th, June 1-4. Las Vegas will hold its mandatory minicamp from June 6th through the 11th.

In many ways, the offseason is already over for teams around the league. This is good news for the Raiders, eager to move past a disappointing few seasons. Time is flying; soon, a much-improved Raiders team will take the field. That alone is worth being excited about.