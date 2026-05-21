Raiders Now Look To Put All the Pieces Together

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an eventful offseason, to say the least. The Raiders wasted no time improving things across the board, immediately firing Pete Carroll following a disastrous 2025 season. It was the first step of many towards a brighter future for the Silver and Black.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Position

Still, Las Vegas essentially had all the problems the Raiders faced in 2025 long before Carroll arrived. He and his coaching staff simply made the organizational and roster issues even worse than they already were. This is where a productive offseason comes into play for Las Vegas.

The Raiders' front office made several noteworthy additions in free agency and the NFL Draft, helping them begin to address arguably their most significant issue: a lack of talent. With an improved roster, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak knows how vital practice time is.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I think, obviously you don't get as much practice time as you used to get. The OTAs are different than they were 15 years ago, there's less time. And it feels like with every day that goes by, they're trying to take even more from you there. The development is tough, so you got to be really intentional with your time,” Kubiak said.

“You got to know probably who's going to play for you, because you're not having as many position battles, because there's only so many reps to go around. The most obvious thing is that the minute that guy gets on the field, all eyes are on them, and all of the success that you hope for them to have, you put on their coaching staff, and you try to put them in a great position to be successful.”

The Raiders' Glue

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' roster additions will rightfully garner most of the attention, as they have quickly revamped what was one of the worst rosters in the league. The Raiders will have their growing pains under Klint Kubiak, as every team does under a new coach. Yet, they are unquestionably improved.

Their improvement goes beyond their roster alone, as Las Vegas made sweeping changes to a coaching staff that was just as bad as its roster in 2025.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are still digging their way out of a hole that was many years and coaching staffs in the making. It will take multiple offseasons for them to undo the years of bad decisions and failed moves. However, it appears early that they have found the coaching staff to right the ship.

Kubiak is the third head coach the Raiders have had in as many seasons. It will be imperative for the front office to continue providing him with what he needs on the roster and from his coaching staff. At the moment, Kubiak is confident in the coaching staff he assembled after accepting the position.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“It's been fun. It's been a lot of hard work, but John [Spytek] allowed us to hire a lot of really high-quality coaches to spread the work around, because you can't do it all yourself. I'm trying to work on being a better delegator and trusting guys to go do their jobs and hire some really talented coordinators and assistants, and now we get to go see how prepared we are when we go get in front of these players,” Kubiak said.

“I think I'm just grateful for the guys that we got. They wanted to be Raiders. Those guys, they have choices, they have options, and they have to make a decision on who they want to work with. So, I'm just thankful that they wanted to come help our organization get better."