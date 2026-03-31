Kubiak Opens Up on Mendoza, Raiders Free Agency and More

The Las Vegas Raiders used the early part of free agency to add experienced talent at positions of need. The Raiders' front office addressed their linebackers and offensive line with significant signings as soon as free agency opened, allowing the Raiders to focus on other areas.

One of those many additions was to Las Vegas' wide receivers, which is technically still in need of more talent. Las Vegas added Jalen Nailor to a group of receivers that includes Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and others, giving Klint Kubiak a serviceable group of receivers heading into 2026.

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The Raiders added Nailor, but in Tucker, the Raiders have a quality receiver who has yet to be fully utilized in any of the three different coaching staffs he has experienced in his three seasons in the National Football League. Tucker, and the Raiders hope Kubiak ends the coaching changes.

Last season, Las Vegas struggled mightily on offense. A bad offensive line and bad quarterback play made life hard for all of Las Vegas' skill positions. Still, Tucker was near the top of the league in receiving touchdowns for a decent amount of the 2025 season.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tucker has improved every offseason, even though the offense has not always done so as a whole. It is fair to assume he will improve this offseason again. The additions of Kubiak, Nailor, and presumed No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, should propel Tucker to new heights in 2026.

Kubiak recently shared his thoughts on what Tucker brings to the Raiders' offense, which will have a new scheme, a new playcaller, and several new players. Las Vegas plans to address its wide receiver group by adding multiple players who do several things well, rather than having a primary receiver.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) rushes on a sweep play against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“He’s kind of everything that we’re about. Just his play style, how good of a teammate that he is, he’s one of those guys like Maxx. There’s about 25 guys that are there working out with A.J. (Neibel) four days a week, five days a week right now, so there’s already a culture of hard-working guys in our building, and he’s an example of one of them," Kubiak said.

“I think everybody would love the traditional Megatron, X in their offense. You don’t see those guys as much. I think you’re just trying to get your five best eligibles however you can get them and then go get them open on game day."

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) gestures at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As the Raiders' offense begins to progress into a new era, finally finding a way to maximize Tucker's talent has to be one of the top priorities for Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko moving forward. Tucker has plenty of untapped potential for the Raiders to benefit from.

They must find a way to fully use Tucker in 2026 and beyond.