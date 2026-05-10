Why Raiders Reloading More Than Just Rebuilding

At the end of last season, it was clear the Las Vegas Raiders needed a rebuild. They accept that it was time to get things going in the right direction, and the only way they could have done that was by starting a rebuild. So, they cleared house with the coaching staff and started from scratch at the quarterback position as well. But that was not all; they also needed many positions, which was very concerning for this team, given everything that was going on.

One major difference this offseason was the football minds in the building. They are great ones. You had General Manager John Spytek, who knows how to find the right talent for a team and get them up and running. Then you had the best quarterback in NFL history, minority owner Tom Brady, on your side, giving his input on all the major decisions the Silver and Black were making this offseason. It was a good group to have.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Rebuild or Reload for Raiders

Spytek and Brady hired Klint Kubiak as the Raiders' next head coach. That was the third member of the equation to get the roster in the right place. Now, the organization has three great football minds working together to get this team back on the right track. That is when they took off. They worked on a great offseason play for the roster and executed it exactly as they wanted.

The Raiders' free agency was one of the best. They got some of the best free agents from this year's free agency class. They filled many positions with players who will be ready to start next season.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Attacking Positions of Need

They addressed everything they wanted to, and it was the first time in a long time that key free agents wanted to come and play for the Silver and Black. Then the Raiders added more good rookies in the 2026 NFL Draft . They have one of the best drafts.

The feeling, after all that, is that the Raiders are reloading instead of rebuilding. Yes, they are building for the future, but they want to make it a good season in 2026. They are looking to win games, not sit back and say they are waiting a few years before they get going. The message is to win now and in the future.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas had one of the better offseasons of any team in the NFL, and that young talent will hopefully develop sooner rather than later.