Raiders, Kubiak Will Soon Take Next Step in Progression

The Las Vegas Raiders' rebuilding plans are well underway as they continue their offseason workouts. The Raiders recently completed their final practices of Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp. They will now take the next few weeks off to regroup individually before training camp.

Since he accepted the position earlier this offseason, Las Vegas' first-time head coach, Klint Kubiak, has done a solid job of getting all his ducks in a row. Yet, it has been a collaborative effort. The Raiders' front office supplied the improved roster; Kubiak is now delivering results.

Watch Kubiak Discuss Mandatory Minicamp and More Below

Kubiak's Impact

Part of the job Kubiak has been tasked with is thoroughly turning things around in Las Vegas. The Raiders have been mired in mediocrity, as losing has largely been tied to the team since they relocated to Las Vegas, and technically, before then, too.

Productive first OTAs and mandatory minicamp as a head coach are as much a part of laying the foundation for Kubiak and his coaching staff as winning regular-season games once Week 1 approaches. The Raiders' hopes for a productive regular season hinge on what they do right now.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So far, it has been apparent that Kubiak and his coaching staff have a set way of doing things and are in the early stages of implementing a new way of life around the Raiders' headquarters. After nearly 40 losses in the past three seasons, a new way of life is exactly what Las Vegas needs.

Kubiak's goal is to make the Raiders a more competitive team, and eventually, one that regularly competes at a high level. Las Vegas entered the offseason with no shortage of needs on its coaching staff and roster. However, many of those needs were aggressively addressed by the front office.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Time will tell what the 2026 Raiders will become. However, it is already apparent that they will be more productive than they were last season and, likely, the season before that. At the very least, this should be the first time since the 2023-24 season that the Raiders do not sustain a 10-game losing streak.

That alone is progress for a Raiders team and organization that has struggled to do much of anything consistently well over the past few seasons. This offseason, Las Vegas' front office has put on a coaching staff and roster-building clinic, quickly improving across the board.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak and the Raiders undoubtedly have a long road ahead of them, starting with 2026. Las Vegas is in the beginning stages of a massive rebuild, and enters this season with one of the most challenging schedules of any team in the National Football League. They face an uphill battle for sure.

Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff have both acknowledged they are fully aware of that. The Raiders are playing with house money this season. Kubiak has been set up for immediate success compared to last season, but there are no realistic expectations in 2026 other than improving.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders believe Kubiak is the right man to lead them forward. From what has been on display early this offseason, that is fair to believe. Raiders special teams coach Joe DeCamillis believes so as well, which is part of the reason he decided to join Kubiak in Las Vegas.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Well, I worked for his dad. His dad actually played for us in Denver when I first started. He was a quarterback there. Had a chance -- he asked me to come with him a couple other times, and I wasn't able to go with him because I was under contract to a few other places. But a ton of respect for the family. And then I worked with Klint [Kubiak] for a year when he was quality control in '16, so I'd already had a relationship with him,” DeCamillis said.

“It just worked out great. There's a lot of similarities between him and his dad, but there's some differences too. Both are very, very detail-oriented. They love ball, which I think is huge, and he's done a great job of organizing things since he's been here, which I knew he would. So, it's great to be with him, for sure, and the whole staff. I've worked with a few guys that are on the staff also."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

DeCamillis continued, noting that Kubiak has a no-frills coaching style. Kubiak's approach is very different from that of former Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas hopes a different approach and an improved roster will produce legitimate results.

“Oh yeah. He's all ball, man. I mean, he's just very serious. He's a little bit like a lawyer, man. When he starts talking, you're billing hours right there with him, for sure. It's all ball for him, which is great. That's nice to be able to work with, and he's a good person too. I mean, that can't be talked about enough, because in our business, it's not always like that. But he's a great person,” DeCamillis said.