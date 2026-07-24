Raiders Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp
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The Las Vegas Raiders are just a few days away from returning to the practice field for training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Raiders have worked hard this offseason to make significant progress on revamping their roster. They will now try to progress on the field.
Las Vegas' offseason was one filled with wholesale changes from the top down, as nothing less than a full reboot would fix the coaching staff and roster issues that have plagued the Raiders for the past few seasons. It appears they have alleviated most of those concerns, but the work has just begun.
The Raiders have 11 training camp practices starting next week, running through the first preseason game. Las Vegas has spent the past few months focusing on the mental side of things, as it must wait until later in training camp to go all out. It is now time to take the next step in their progression.
For as many questions as the Raiders' front office answered this offseason, Las Vegas enters training camp with many more new questions they must find the answers to. Training camp is the time of year to find as many of those answers as possible to help ensure a productive season.
Las Vegas has a nearly entirely new coaching staff that will lead a roster that is much different than last season's. Between its coaching staff and roster, Las Vegas has so many new pieces that it could pose challenges initially as it begins to put it all together.
However, when Kubiak assembled his coaching staff, he was sure to add many coaches from around the league with vast experience. More importantly, that vast experience among the coaches he hired often included experiences with Kubiak. He explained the importance of those prior connections.
“When you're putting the staff together, it's really about finding the best guy, and when you can have people that you've worked with before, when it's all on the line in the fire, you know how that person's going to respond. There's a lot of value in that. I don't want to find out about my coaches when it's fourth-and-10 what they're really about,” Kubiak said.
“If I know what they're about coming into the building, I know what to expect and know who I can count on. So, you have to have trust in those guys, and I have trust in these men. There are a few individuals that I don't know, but it's been a pleasure to work with them, and we're just like the players, when it's all on the line, we've got to perform as well. So, having a staff of guys that are in the boat with you and have your back goes a long way.”
Kubiak will lean on that coaching staff to help maximize the time they have together in training camp, ahead of what many expect to be the Raiders' best season in years. Training camp marks the next, and most critical step of Kubiak's first offseason in Las Vegas.
Training camp will give the Raiders' coaching staff a better look at the players they have to choose from for their 53-man roster this season. Las Vegas will start with roughly 90 players and eventually cut to 53 closer to the start of the season. The Raiders have improved, leading to tough decisions.
Although many of their top 53 players are figured out, the Raiders must also improve their depth. This means they must choose the right players beyond those 53 to help improve the way they aim to. Training camp should help make that process easier for Kubiak in his first season as a head coach.
How these 90 players perform in training camp will essentially make or break the offseason for Las Vegas. After the offseason moves they made, all eyes will be on the Raiders during training camp. Below is a projection of Las Vegas' full, 90-man roster heading into training camp.
Raiders Projected 53-Man Roster (Locks To Make Roster)
Quarterbacks (3): Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, Aidan O'Connell
Running Backs (3): Ashton Jeanty, Dylan Laube, Mike Washington
Fullback (1): Connor Heyward
Wide Receiver (5): Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton, Dareke Young
Tight End (4): Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas, Carter Runyon
Offensive Tackle (4): Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, Dalton Wagner, Charles Grant
Offensive Guard (5): Jackson Powers-Johnson, Caleb Rogers, Spencer Burford, Trey Zuhn, Jordan Meredith
Center (2): Tyler Linderbaum, Will Putnam
Linebackers (5): Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Segun Olubi, Cody Lindenberg, Tommy Eichenberg
Interior Defensive Line (6): Adam Butler, Thomas Booker, Tonka Hemingway, JJ Pegues, Jonah Laulu, Benito Jones
Defensive End (4): Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce, Keyron Crawford
Cornerbacks (4): Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson, Decamerion Richardson
Safety (3): Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Treydan Stukes
Kicker (1): Matt Gay
Punter (1): AJ Cole
Long Snapper (1): Alex Ward
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Running Back (2): Roman Hemby, Chris Collier
Offensive Guard (2): Atonio Mafi, Justin Pickett
Kicker (1): Kansei Matsuzawa
Linebacker (4): Brennan Jackson, Cameron McGrone, Chris Thomas, Xavian Sorey Jr.
Long Snapper (1): Tyler Duzansky
Safety (5): Dalton Johnson, Devin Lafayette, Tristin McCollum, Devyn Perkins, Tanner Wall
Offensive Tackle (3): Niklas Henning, Isaiah Jatta, Kamar Missouri
Tight End (2): Patrick Gurd, Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
Wide Receiver (6): Brandon Johnson, Shedrick Jackson, Jonathan Brady, Malik Benson, Chase Roberts, E.J. Williams
Defensive Line (5): Jahfari Harvey, Brandon Cleveland, Laki Tasi, Treven Ma'ae, Cian Slone
Cornerback (5): Caleb Offord, Jermod McCoy, Greedy Vance, Hezekiah Masses, Chigozie Anusiem
The Raiders undoubtedly have a long way to go, as they are in the early stages of rebuilding what has been one of the league's worst rosters over the past three seasons. It will take several more offseasons to complete the job, but Las Vegas is headed in the right direction.
General manager John Spytek and the Raiders' front office registered the best offseason Las Vegas has had in many years. The Raiders' first training camp under Kubiak is sure to be a memorable one.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant