What Raiders’ Latest Injury Report Means for Michael Mayer

The Las Vegas Raiders' first injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos started was rather full. The Raiders have been unable to work through the injuries they have sustatined, making each injury report noteworthy.

Raiders' Prepare for Sunday

As the Raiders prepare to face the Broncos for the second time in four weeks, they do so with several players starting the week gradually working their way back to full strength. Injuries have already derailed the season, they must be cautious with how they handle the health of the remaining players.

Dylan Parham, Dont'e Thornton, Michael Mayer, and Alex Bachman did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby, and Jordan Meredith were all limited participants. Will Putnam and Jamal Adams were listed as full participants on Wednesday.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Carroll knows the Raiders will have another physical matchup on their hands, as the both sides will look to play a cleaner game than they did during their first matchup. On Wednesday, Carroll explained his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

"It was a really good game on both sides. Both teams played really tough and played it right down to the nub. There was a lot of really good field position things that happened. AJ [Cole] had a great game. Defense played really well when we had them backed up and got off the field and did some great things there,” Carroll said.

“They had some penalties too in the game that I'm sure they're going to try to avoid, but it gave us a real shot to play a nose-to-nose defensive ball game come right down to the last possession. And so, we do understand that."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Carroll noted that as divisional rivals, he and his team respect what the Broncos have done this season. They are one of the best teams in the National Football League and appear to be yet another team in the AFC West that the Raiders cannot seem to figure out.

“We have a lot of respect for their team. Their team has done some remarkable things this year. They've had remarkable games, comebacks and finishes and all that kind of thing that we really respect. So, we know we're up against a really tough opponent, but yet we did match up all right. And so, we're looking forward to see if we can take the next step," Carroll said.

Be sure to catch all of your stories related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE