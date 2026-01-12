What the Raiders Learned About Dante Moore

The Las Vegas Raiders want to get it right. They want to get a lot of things right this offseason. The Raiders are in rebuilding mode this offseason, and they have some major decisions to make that could set up the franchise well for the future.

Or will it be more wasted picks and heading coach search for the Silver and Black? The one thing we know is that the search for a new head coach and quarterback is going to go through Tom Brady and John Spytek.

The Raiders will do all their homework on the quarterback they want to take. The thing is that they have to be on the same page on what player they want to bring in and be the future quarterback of the Raiders, and give them stability at a position that they have had none at over the last few seasons.

The Raiders will get calls about trading their first overall pick, and people will say they should trade their pick, but the Raiders need to take that pick and get their quarterback.

John Spytek, Raiders GM | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

This is the opportunity they have been waiting for. They wanted to take a quarterback over the last two drafts, but the Raiders did not have a pick high enough to take the quarterback they wanted. Now, they do not have to trade with no one or give up draft capital. It is there for them, and they will have the best quarterback in history likely make that pick for them. It is going to shape this franchise one way or another, and they need to make sure they hit on the pick.

Dante Moore for the Raiders

One top quarterback prospect for the Raiders is Dante Moore of Oregon. But there has been major concern about him as the draft gets closer. The Raiders have to make sure they get all the information and come up with their own outcome.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If Dante Moore called me today and said What should I do? I would not blink an eye. I would say go back to school," said Joel Klatt of FOX Sports. "Because it is not a financial decision anymore. He can make life-changing money at Oregon, much less in the National Football League.

"Dante Moore , I have not seen enough of him to say that guy cannot miss," said Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. "That is why I go back to, give me 35 starts, I need a bigger sample size ...

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

