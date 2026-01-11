The 1 Fernando Mendoza Trait That Should Fire Up Raider Nation

The Las Vegas Raiders will have the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That pick should be no doubt a quarterback. The Raiders now have their chance to take their full swing at getting their quarterback they have been looking for.

Their franchise quarterback is one pick away, and that is their chance to make sure they take the guy that they want. They do not have to trade up and trade draft capital to get that player. He is there for them at the top and at No. 1.

The top quarterback prospect coming out of college football this season and will be in the NFL next season is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University.

Mendoza is the clear No. 1 pick and at quarterback as well. That is the player that the Silver and Black will be looking at from now till draft day. And he has given every reason why he should be taken first overall by the way he has been playing, his leadership, and the way he could lead his team and be the best player on the field.

This season, Mendoza is having one of the best college seasons we have seen any quarterback have. Most is the best player. He has won the Heisman, his team is unbeaten by dominating opponents, and he is one win away from lifting a National Championship. That is something that only a few say they have done, and on top of that, he could be the first overall pick. Mendoza is a special player, and his going to be a good player to have coming into the NFL.

One major thing that makes Mendoza a great player is that he is coachable. He learns from his coaches and takes all the lessons and teachings and puts them into his preparation.

Curt Cignetti on Fernando Mendoza

"I was very excited that we got him," said Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti on CBS Sports. "When he went into the portal, it did not take me long in terms of plays. Now, when we got him, he was a little behind in the pocket, in terms of footwork and timing, rhythm, and processing ... But the development that he has made, I cannot say enough great things about him. He competes like a lion; he plays his best when the game is on the line. His legs have been invaluable. He can make all the throws."

"He is extremely intelligent, and I have never seen a guy prepare like him. And he has put together a kind of year that he has had."

