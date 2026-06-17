Raiders' Kubiak Sends Clear Message to Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak knows exactly what he wants to get out of his rookie quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. Kubiak knows what a good quarterback should look like and how to develop one. Kubiak wants to see certain things as the offseason goes by, and I think he has. But still, it is just the start of what many expect to be a great relationship between a new head coach and the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They believe in each other and want to make it work.

Everywhere that Kubiak has gone, the quarterback for that team has played better. Any offense that Kubiak has touched, he has improved. He is looking to do the same with the Raiders offense in his first season, as well as develop Mendoza to make him better and ready to take over the offense when the time comes. He is a great coach for any player because, no matter what, they will get the most from Kubiak.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza Drafted To Be the Answer

It does not matter that Mendoza is a rookie quarterback in the NFL. Kubiak is going to coach him like he is a veteran quarterback who has been in this league for a long time. That will be a good thing because Mendoza is all about learning and being better in any way he can. That is why this partnership will work very well. Two people who are looking to do special things with a franchise that has been waiting for a combo like this for a long time.

Mendoza feels he has improved since arriving in Las Vegas. Now Mendoza will have to prove it once again when the pads come on during training camp.

Jacob CLark, Aidan O'Connell, Fernando Mendoza.jpg | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Kubiak Making Sure Fernando Mendoza Hears His Message

“I'm happy with his work ethic, with Jacob’s [Clark] work ethic, with Kirk [Cousins], with Aidan [O'Connell], and you better be getting better every day in this league, or you're going to get passed up," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. "So, I hope that would be his answer, and we'll find out if he was right or not come the fall.”

Kubiak wants to see more, and rightfully so. It could be that he is challenging his rookie quarterback as well. That is what you want to see from your head coach to his players. It is going to be something special to watch these two work together.