Why Kubiak's Mysterious Side Good Thing for Raiders

There is a certain way that new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak wants to run things in the desert. Some things are new to the Raiders, and that is a good thing. For this franchise, new is the way to go because what they have seen in the past hasn't worked. Kubiak knows what it takes to win at the highest level and how to prepare to beat any team in this league. That is why he was brought into the Silver and Black.

Kubiak is going to treat his players all the same. Whether you are a rookie or veteran, there are certain ways he wants his players to work and go about things. If you are not with that, you are not going to be a Raider, play for Kubiak, or be a part of this coaching staff. Kubiak wants things done efficiently. Quick and quality work. If something is wrong, the coaching staff will teach it, and the players will need to learn it quickly. They do not want to keep having to repeat it.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Kubiak Looking for His Players To Lead on the Field

"There's so much that I can say. Some days he's got high energy, some days he's quiet. He's kind of hard to read a little bit, but that's a good thing," said Raiders linebacker Quay Walker. "I think I'm kind of hard to read, too. So, he's a coach who wants the team to be player-led, and that's the first thing when I first met with him that I pretty much enjoyed."

"I want to say that I enjoyed it, but that was the first thing that I kind of respected that stood out to me when I first had a conversation with him. He wanted to find out who the leaders were right away. He didn't waste any days, probably the first two, three days at OTAs, he wants this team to be player-led."

Kubiak Allowing Freedom for Guys To Step Up

With Kubiak, he wants his players to be able to figure things out even before the coaching staff steps in and goes back and teaches. The veterans are going to play a huge role this season, especially in teaching the young players on the field. That is something that they want to see. That is the expectation going into training camp, and it will stay that way throughout next season.