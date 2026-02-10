What Raiders' Legend Marcus Allen Wants to See From New-Look Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had success for a long time. Since moving to Vegas, the big struggle for the Raiders has been on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders are not a team that has been good when their team has the ball.

The Raiders have not found the answer at the quarterback position, and they have been changing coaching staffs almost every season. That is not a good sign for any franchise, especially one that is struggling to find anything to go right.

For the Raiders, they have mixed and matched the last few seasons, and that has not worked. For the Raiders a season ago, they were one of the worst offenses in the National Football League.

The Raiders should not have a terrible offense when you have players like tight end Brock Bowers and a star running back in the making in Ashton Jeanty. Whether the problem has been the play calling or the way the offense goes about executing plays, they have to figure it out.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Marcus Allen on running the ball

Raiders legend and Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen shares what he wants to see from a Raiders offense and the things that could work well for them.

"The running game is the only part of the game that can make your opponent surrender," said Raiders Hall of Famer Marcus Allen. "If you are throwing the ball all over the place, your defense never gets tried. They do not get into a physical matchup, and even as a defensive back, you can be all over a wide receiver; he can make the catch, you can make the excuse, I cannot locate the ball, or there is always an excuse you could make."

Dec 4, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFL Hall of fame running back Marcus Allen is on the sidelines before the start of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"But when someone is kicking your a** at the line of scrimmage, that is ownership. That is where you wear teams down. You physically see players' heads down. That is when you know you have dominated, and you won the game."

The Raiders' offense will be much improved next season because they have a new head coach, Klint Kubiak, calling plays for the Silver and Black. Kubiak likes to run the ball, and we are going to see way more of Jeanty than we saw of him in his rookie season. The Raiders' offense is going to be interesting to see when all the pieces are set. Kubiak is one of the best play-callers in the NFL.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Marcus Allen's comments.