Proof Raiders Future QB Fernando Mendoza is NFL Ready

The Las Vegas Raiders are highly likely to take a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. The good thing for the Raiders is that they have the first overall pick, and that comes with a great territory. The Raiders do not have to trade up to get their quarterback and give away draft picks.

The Raiders are there at the top and they will get their choice. That choice is going to be Fernando Mendoza from Indiana University. Mendoza is the best quarterback coming out of College Football.

Mendoza had a great season last year and led his team to its first National Championship in School History. Mendoza was tested all season long, and he answered every call. He played great, and he won games in many different ways.

That is what makes him great. Mendoza did it by putting the team on his back. He had big and he had games where he was not at his best, but when his team needed a big-time play in the biggest moments, he made it happen.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza has said that the NFL is a new challenge because of all the new adjustments he will have to make, and it is a different level than college football. All that is true. What is also true is that Mendoza faced off against some big-time defenses and defenders that he is going to see at the next level. That will help Mendoza in his rookie season. When he looks back, he is going to see how that prepared him for the league, and when he is making the transition, it is going to be something to watch.

Fernando Mendoza on facing NFL Talent

"Honestly, I think pound for pound, Ohio State had the best personnel. But what Miami made the NFL is the edges they have," said Fernando Mendoza on The Herd. "They have two first-round picks on the edge. And that is how it is in the NFL. You want to stay in front of the sticks. You want to be efficient for you do not get into long third downs. Because they have Jason Taylor as a defensive line coach and they are doing all different NFL stunts, all these different disguises."

"So you want to stay in front of the sticks and Miami had an extremely physical defense. And with the NFL, we talked about how the margins are so small. It is going to be a dog fight every single week. And when it seems you are up by a lot, you are not really, because it comes back to equalize. I think the Miami game was a great experience.

