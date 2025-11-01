Raiders Need to Take Advantage in One Area Against Jaguars

Raiders Today

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get the second half of the season started on a high note when they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars of the AFC South at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are coming off their bye week and have had extra time to prepare for this huge matchup. We are going to see if the Raiders made the proper adjustments and show a different result on the field this Sunday.

There is one major thing going into this game that the Silver and Black do not have to worry about anymore, or a game plan for, and that is Jaguars star Travis Hunter. This past Friday, the Jaguars announced that Hunter was not going to play against the Raiders because of an injury that he suffered in practice this past week.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is one thing the Raiders need to make sure they take advantage of. The offense could get things going by targeting whoever takes the place of Hunter. That is something the Raiders have not done this season, and if they do not do it this Sunday, it is going to be a huge blow because they

Pete Carroll on Jaguars Travis Hunter

"Yeah, they lose at least one and a half in terms of play time and all that, but they've really been featuring him more on offense lately. But we think he's terrific as a coverage guy, and he's just such a good all-around athlete. I mean, all of the buildup and the hype and the Heisman and all that was warranted, man. He's a great football player."

"That's significant, I know for them, but it doesn't change us any in what we're doing. We're playing against their guys anyway, so we don't know how much he was going to play on either side. So, we have to wait that out."

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll stands on the sidelines against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"I think he had 10 or 11 targets or something last week, so he's a significant part of their thinking, and they run with him, they block with him, they do everything with him down the field and underneath and all that stuff. So, yeah, you lose a guy like that, it changes because the whole plan Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday was to go with him. So, what they do, we don't know. They've got other good players too, though, and so, they can fill their spots that we think. But it's hard to lose a guy like that."

